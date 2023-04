Cal has a large tight ends group this spring, and that means plenty of competition for Tim Plough to oversee in his new role with the Bears. There are some newcomers to work into the group as well as returners with Oregon State transfer J.T. Byrne and second-year player Jack Endries emerging as two potential top options for the Bears this spring.

We spoke with each of them after Saturday's practice as Cal closed up the fourth week of spring ball. Watch each of those full conversations below: