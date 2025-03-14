WATCH: Cal's Terrance Brown, Buom Jock and Hezekiah Masses recap Day 2

Cal is back on the practice field for the spring, and there are a number of new faces to get to know. There has again been plenty of change on the roster for the Bears, but there has been shuffling on the coaching staff as well.

Part of that change has meant some increased responsibilities for defensive backs coach Terrence Brown, who has also been tasked with replacing a ton of talent in the back end of the defense this offseason.

Golden Bear Report caught up with Brown to break down his new group, discuss his new responsibilities, reflect on the work some of his NFL hopeful defensive backs have put in during their time at Cal and more.

Two newcomers to the Cal defense are inside linebacker Buom Jock and cornerback Hezekiah Masses. The Colorado State and FIU transfers figure to be an important part of the plans on that side of the ball this fall, and we caught up with both players to discuss their adjustment to their new team and the expectations for the rest of the spring.