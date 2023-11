Cal running back Jaydn Ott had one of his best performances Saturday as he rushed for 3 touchdowns in the Bears' loss to USC. Ott wasn't able to finish out the game after suffering an injury forcing him to miss the fourth quarter against the Trojans, but he is expected to take the field when Cal visits No. 6 Oregon this weekend. Wednesday, the Bears star met with reporters to discuss last week's game plus his thoughts on the Ducks and more.