ago football Edit

WATCH: Cal players review second scrimmage on Day 15 of training camp

Matt Moreno • GoldenBearReport
Reporter
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzR3TmJKcXc2c2R3P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Cal is now through the bulk of training camp, and it wrapped up the third week of practice with its second scrimmage shedding some light on where things stand for the Bears going into the final week of preparations before game week.

After Saturday's scrimmage, quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and Chandler Rogers spoke with reporters about the continuing competition at their position. The race continues to be a close one, and both Mendoza and Rogers provided their thoughts on where things stand 15 days into practice.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1FjLWF0WHZmdkw0P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The defense held the first-team offense without a touchdown on Day 15, and afterward inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan and cornerback Nohl Williams spoke with the media about how the Bears are shaping up on that side of the ball with the season opener just two weeks away.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3ZGRXJfNDhiSDBzP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
