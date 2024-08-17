WATCH: Cal players review second scrimmage on Day 15 of training camp
Cal is now through the bulk of training camp, and it wrapped up the third week of practice with its second scrimmage shedding some light on where things stand for the Bears going into the final week of preparations before game week.
After Saturday's scrimmage, quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and Chandler Rogers spoke with reporters about the continuing competition at their position. The race continues to be a close one, and both Mendoza and Rogers provided their thoughts on where things stand 15 days into practice.
The defense held the first-team offense without a touchdown on Day 15, and afterward inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan and cornerback Nohl Williams spoke with the media about how the Bears are shaping up on that side of the ball with the season opener just two weeks away.