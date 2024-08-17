Cal is now through the bulk of training camp, and it wrapped up the third week of practice with its second scrimmage shedding some light on where things stand for the Bears going into the final week of preparations before game week.

After Saturday's scrimmage, quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and Chandler Rogers spoke with reporters about the continuing competition at their position. The race continues to be a close one, and both Mendoza and Rogers provided their thoughts on where things stand 15 days into practice.