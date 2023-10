Cal is midway through the work week as the Bears prepare to host No. 15 Oregon State this weekend. The team knows the task at hand, and the players are preparing for a battle as it opens up a difficult stretch.

Wednesday, two players who have seen the field more through the first five games met with reporters to discuss their path to bigger roles. Outside linebacker Myles Williams and tight end Jack Endries have produced at a higher level over the last couple weeks, and they each took time to break down their current roles, their expectations and ultimately what have been the keys to their expanded roles this year.

Watch the full media sessions with both players below: