WATCH: Cal head coach Justin Wilcox looks ahead to the 127th Big Game

Cal still needs another win to secure bowl eligibility, and its next opportunity will come against rival Stanford in the 127th Big Game that will take place Saturday in Berkeley. It was announced during Tuesday's press conference that the 2004 Bears' squad will be celebrated during the game, and there is plenty of build up for this year's meeting between the two Bay Area foes.

Head coach Justin Wilcox met with reporters for 20 minutes Tuesday to provide his thoughts on the rivalry matchup, his takeaways from last week's loss to Syracuse, his feelings on the team's recruiting efforts heading into an important weekend and his early impression of the Cardinal.