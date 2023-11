Cal needs one more win to become bowl eligible, and Saturday the Bears will take part in the final Pac-12 game ever when they visit the Rose Bowl to face UCLA. Both teams are coming off victories over their rivals last week, so they will head into the matchup in Pasadena with some momentum.

Tuesday, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox and coordinators Peter Sirmon and Jake Spavital met with reporters to discuss this week's matchup, look back at last week's Big Game win and more.

Watch the full media sessions with all three coaches below: