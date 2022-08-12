Cal lands three-star TE Ben Marshall

During his time on campus, Marshall enjoyed the environment among the coaches and players and sees Cal's offensive scheme and pro experience on the staff as the perfect mix to mold him into a great tight end.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound talent got an up-close look at the Golden Bears' program after taking an official visit back on the weekend of June 9th.

"The coaches were fired up when I committed. Coach Geep (Chryst) thinks I'm a special player and he's always willing to coach me. Also, I'm the first tight end in their class, so he was really fired up about it."

"I like the way they run their offense. They use three tight ends. All of the coaches have good NFL experience and they are talking about me playing early, so I think it will be a great opportunity for me. The coaches there really care about you. They don't have any egos or anything. They make sure you are mentally right and physically right."

"California is just different from Tennessee. It's something new, which I love. I really liked the coaches and the players while I was out there. The coaches are fired up and I love that. The players have a great energy to them. There is always something to do out there. I also think it's a great program for tight ends and for me to develop my game."

"Coach Geep is the one I've been talking to. He's the tight ends coach. He's got 25 years of NFL experience and has coached a bunch of great people. I also talk to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave. He coached Shannon Sharpe. So, they know everything about tight ends and I feel like I can really develop there and get my game better."

RIVALS REACTION: With Marshall, Cal is getting a versatile tight end that can line up along the line as an extra blocker and flex out wide and be a deep receiving threat. He's got soft hands and is a precise route-runner that can burn you deep and use his size to be a threat over the middle of the field. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee also has the frame to put on good weight in a college strength program. Regardless, he's already got a ton of physicality to his game.