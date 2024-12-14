Stojakovic scores career-high 31 points as Cal snaps losing streak

Cal needed something, anything to help it break out of its difficult stretch. Saturday, the Bears turned to their leading scorer who stepped up with his best performance yet this year.

Andrej Stojakovic scored a career-high 31 points to help Cal come back to beat Northwestern State, 84-66, and snap a three-game losing streak. Stojakovic bested his previous high-scoring performance of 26 points against Missouri with an efficient showing against the Demons Saturday at Haas Pavilion.

For a portion of Saturday's game, Cal needed every bit of it, too.

The Bears (7-4) found themselves down by 6 points with 9:05 to play in the first half Saturday following a 7-0 run by the Demons (4-6). That's when the Cal sophomore spearheaded a 14-4 run that helped the Bears gain control.

Stojakovic accounted for 9 points during that run to eventually help Cal take a 36-33 lead into the locker room. It was just enough breathing room for the Bears to begin to create separation once the second half opened up.

Joshua Ola-Joseph, Stojakovic and Rytis Petraitis all hit 3-pointers early in the second half as the Bears built up a 47-35 lead with 17:06 to play. The Cal lead never went back down to single digits following that 11-2 run as the Bears eventually pulled away down the stretch in a game that it led by as many as 19.

"Obviously last game wasn't the game I wanted individually or collectively, but they just told me to keep going," Stojakovic said. "My teammates making shots in the second half and having trust in me to make those big plays down the stretch."