The transfer portal has taken centerstage this time of year, but there are still some unsigned 2024 recruits who have been looking for homes. Specialists tend to be the last recruits to sign in a given cycle, and Cal has been active in pursuing players at the various special teams positions to close things out with the class.

Tuesday, the latest piece joined the mix after kicker Derek Morris took to social media to announce his commitment to the Bears over other opportunities at Army and Navy. Morris, who checks in at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, is a versatile specialist who punts in addition to his kicking duties.

Kohl's Kicking has Morris rated as the No. 21-ranked kicker in the 2024 class.

Morris visited Cal alongside punter Bobby Engstler before announcing his choice to become the third specialist to join the Bears this offseason. His decision to pick the Bears follows a commitment from Engstler that came last week after the pair made the trek to Berkeley.

Engstler is the No. 3-rated punter according to Kohl's Kicking and recently played in the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando.

Morris will join transfer Ryan Coe, who is making the move from North Carolina to Cal, in the kicking competition for the Bears this year. Cal has looked to address special teams concerns this offseason after losing starting kicker Mateen Bhaghani to UCLA through the transfer portal after the season.

Michael Luckhurst went into 2023 as the starter but struggled with accuracy resulting in Bhaghani taking over many of the kicking duties for the Bears through the second half of the year.

Morris is now the 19th commitment for Cal in the 2024 class. Each of the 17 members outside of Morris and Engstler signed with Cal in December and many are already on campus.