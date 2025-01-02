Four-star QB Luke Fahey still taking time with commitment

The second-year freshman from Long Beach made nine starts for the Wolfpack this fall.
The Bears made just 14 shots and scored 16 points in the first half to fall in their nonconference finale in San Jose.
Follow along for updates and join the conversation as the Bears square off with the Aztecs in San Jose.
The Bears' starting inside linebacker had 71 tackles and 5 quarterback hurries in 9 games this season.
The second-year tackle made 10 starts for the Lobos during the 2024 season.
