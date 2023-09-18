Saturday’s game featured two different versions of the Bears. The first appeared unprepared, out of character and lifeless as it went down 17-0 early in the second quarter. After the 9:08 mark of the second quarter — when the Bears’ first scoring drive began — Cal looked like a different animal, eventually outscoring the Vandals 31-0 and handily winning the game. Perhaps the biggest storyline from the victory was the Bears’ change of pace. It begs the question, what changed after the Bears went down 17-0?

The trend of outperforming against favored teams and underperforming when they are favored dates back to last season. In 2022, Cal went toe-to-toe with a ranked Notre Dame team only to lose to an 0-5 Colorado team several games later. Saturday’s game was a nearly identical scenario, as the Bears put up a formidable performance against Auburn, and went down 17-0 to an FCS team at home the following week. Though the Bears ultimately came back, they’ve proven susceptible to the classic “trap game.” That is, though a heavily favored team is more talented, they are outperformed nonetheless by an underdog due to lack of effort.