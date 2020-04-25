Cal's first consensus all-American since 2006 is finally off the board. Evan Weaver has been drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with the 202nd pick (6th Round).

Weaver's time at Cal started as a defensive end in 2016. He earned early playing time, picking up his first career sack against Texas, but didn't hit his stride until Justin Wilcox and company came in in 2017. At that point, Weaver was moved to outside linebacker, then to inside linebacker a few weeks before the start of the 2017. It ended up being a pivotal move, one that played a massive role in Cal putting together two winning seasons in a row for the first time in a decade.