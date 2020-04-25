Evan Weaver Drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with the 202nd Pick
Cal's first consensus all-American since 2006 is finally off the board. Evan Weaver has been drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with the 202nd pick (6th Round).
Weaver's time at Cal started as a defensive end in 2016. He earned early playing time, picking up his first career sack against Texas, but didn't hit his stride until Justin Wilcox and company came in in 2017. At that point, Weaver was moved to outside linebacker, then to inside linebacker a few weeks before the start of the 2017. It ended up being a pivotal move, one that played a massive role in Cal putting together two winning seasons in a row for the first time in a decade.
Weaver teamed with Jordan Kunaszyk in 2018 to produce one of the best defenses Cal has had in modern times, with 159 tackles to his name (now tied for 3rd in Cal single season history). Weaver also played a big part in two massive Cal victories, with two sacks against USC and an interception return for a score against Washington to provide the winning margin.
Weaver broke the Cal record for tackles in 2019 with 182, leading all FBS players in that category. He also became the only Pac-12 player since 2000 to record multiple 20+ tackle games, with a career high of 22 coming against Utah and Ole Miss. He won Pac-12 defensive player of the year honors in 2019, capping off a strong career in Berkeley.