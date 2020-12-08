In the aftermath of Cal's first win of the season, the Bears released their depth chart for the Washington State game, as they look to bring home a win in Pullman for the first time since 2014.

- The first missing name on the depth chart is wideout Trevon Clark. The senior wide receiver did not play against Oregon and is not listed on the depth chart, as he was listed as an OR at one of the wide receiver spots a week ago. No reason has been given for his absence, as Clark has recorded 4 receptions for 23 yards in three games played this season.

- At the running back spot, it looks to be by committee for the second straight week. Christopher Brown Jr. got the start for the Bears last week, but Damien Moore took the most carries, Marcel Dancy led the Bears in rushing yards, and Bradrick Shaw had his first Cal touchdown.

- On the offensive line, Valentino Daltoso is still 'day to day' per Justin Wilcox, as they haven't gotten him back practicing at this point. Matt Cindric will likely start at left guard, with Ben Coleman getting reps at both guard spots. Both Jake Curhan and Will Craig played every snap against Oregon after being out for two weeks.

- On defense, Cal hopes to get Stanley McKenzie playing this week, but like Daltoso, he's day to day. Washington State is likely to play in more 11 and 10 personnel, which means the Bears won't be playing three linemen at once, which may get help them in keeping their DL rotation fresh.

- Muelu Iosefa and Evan Tattersall are listed as ORs at the ILB spot next to Kuony Deng. Tattersall played more, but Iosefa got the start against Oregon.

- Notably, Isaiah Young and Collin Gamble are listed as ORs behind Cam Bynum. Gamble was inactive for the Oregon game.