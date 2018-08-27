The Bears just released their week one depth chart, here are some thoughts on it.

- Ross Bowers remains the starter as expected

- Behind him though are Brandon McIlwain and Chase Garbers fighting for the backup role. Garbers excelled during camp to earn that spot, especially with his play during scrimmages

- No surprises on the offensive line, as the predicted line of Mekari-Daltoso-Ooms-Saffell-Curhan is together

- Ray Hudson and Ian Bunting are the top two guys at TE, with Kyle Wells backing them up

- Starting receiver core will be Wharton, Noa, and Duncan, after Duncan's stellar spring and fall camps

- Behind Pat Laird are Marcel Dancy and Derrick Clark, after Dancy had a fantastic fall camp coming out of Laney College. Chris Brown made the depth as well as Alex Netherda, as Brown could easily see time on special teams