Depth Chart Notes: vs. North Carolina
The Bears just released their week one depth chart, here are some thoughts on it.
- Ross Bowers remains the starter as expected
- Behind him though are Brandon McIlwain and Chase Garbers fighting for the backup role. Garbers excelled during camp to earn that spot, especially with his play during scrimmages
- No surprises on the offensive line, as the predicted line of Mekari-Daltoso-Ooms-Saffell-Curhan is together
- Ray Hudson and Ian Bunting are the top two guys at TE, with Kyle Wells backing them up
- Starting receiver core will be Wharton, Noa, and Duncan, after Duncan's stellar spring and fall camps
- Behind Pat Laird are Marcel Dancy and Derrick Clark, after Dancy had a fantastic fall camp coming out of Laney College. Chris Brown made the depth as well as Alex Netherda, as Brown could easily see time on special teams
- Defensive end Rusty Becker is listed with Chris Palmer at nose in a bit of a surprise. Palmer had been nicked up during fall camp, and Becker had stepped in due to his solid technique
- Luc Bequette and either one of Zeandae Johnson or Tevin Paul make up the remainder of the defensive line starters. Johnson is coming off a knee injury from last summer, but looked explosive to earn the co-starting spot
- Linebacker is as expected, Goode taking the rush OLB role. ILB depth isn't much, with Kunaszyk and Weaver starting and true freshman Evan Tattersall and JC transfer Colt Doughty backing them up
- True freshman Joey Ogunbanjo joins redshirt freshman Ben Moos on the second team at the Sam spot, as expected. He may see time in pass rush downs
- DB has the most depth still, Beck and Drayden having great camps and being behind the Bears' best defender in Goode. Hicks and Anusiem have some youth on the other side.
- Same safeties as last year starting in Davis and Hawkins, though Rambo will play
- JC kicker Greg Thomas has pulled out the starting job at place kicker. The CCSF transfer has been the most consistent of the group
- Steven Coutts gets the nod at punter, which was expected from the senior.
- Dancy as the other return man isn't a shock, took reps back there and has solid lateral agility
- Lots of 'ORs' at punt returner, though Charlie Ragle has said he'd be confident with any of those three returning punts. Wharton will likely get the first crack at it.