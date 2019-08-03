Commit 18: Orange Vista DE Ethan Saunders is Cal Bound
The Cal 2020 class is filling up quickly, and the 18th member of the group announced his intent Saturday afternoon. Ethan Saunders, from Orange Vista HS in Perris, CA, made his pledge official via Twitter, after committing to the Cal staff Thursday night. Saunders, listed at 6'3" and 270 lbs, joins Stanley McKenzie on the defensive line in the 2020 class, and is the seventh defensive player in the class.
Saunders, the defensive MVP of CIF-SS Division 13 in 2018, visited Cal for their recruiting barbecue last Saturday, becoming the second target to commit from that visitor group, following Aidan Lee. Saunders plays for a couple of former Golden Bears at Orange Vista, as Greg and Eric Zomalt (members of the Citrus Bowl team) are coaching there, with Greg as the head coach.
@CalFootball 110% committed @browning_coach pic.twitter.com/yaPiezLAYK— ethan saunders (@s24_ethan) August 3, 2019
In Saunders, the Bears are getting a defensive end with the frame to put on a little more size, and someone who can stand up at the defensive end spot, something the Bears are doing a bit more of with their nickel defense this fall camp. Saunders is mobile, plays with good pad level, has a great burst off the line, and can make plays in the backfield. He plays in one of the smaller divisions of high school football, but his athleticism stands out from the crowd.
Andrew Browning was the main recruiter for Saunders, who is a 3-star (5.5) defensive end per Rivals.
What This Commitment Means
1. Cal now has two defensive linemen committed among the class, and it looks like they'll focus on getting one more to join them. Avon Old Farms DL Jaedon Roberts is a massive target, and was with Saunders at the barbecue
2. Cal will likely try to sign the maximum class of 25, as they have the scholarships open to do so. That leaves seven spots, which should prioritize WRs and DBs, along with one more lineman on each side.
3. Breakdown of commits by position:
QB: 1
RB: 2
WR: 4
TE: 2
OL: 2
DL: 2
LB: 2
DB: 3
4. Breakdown of commits by state
CA: 12
AZ: 2
HI: 2
OR: 2