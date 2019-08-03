The Cal 2020 class is filling up quickly, and the 18th member of the group announced his intent Saturday afternoon. Ethan Saunders, from Orange Vista HS in Perris, CA, made his pledge official via Twitter, after committing to the Cal staff Thursday night. Saunders, listed at 6'3" and 270 lbs, joins Stanley McKenzie on the defensive line in the 2020 class, and is the seventh defensive player in the class.

Saunders, the defensive MVP of CIF-SS Division 13 in 2018, visited Cal for their recruiting barbecue last Saturday, becoming the second target to commit from that visitor group, following Aidan Lee. Saunders plays for a couple of former Golden Bears at Orange Vista, as Greg and Eric Zomalt (members of the Citrus Bowl team) are coaching there, with Greg as the head coach.

In Saunders, the Bears are getting a defensive end with the frame to put on a little more size, and someone who can stand up at the defensive end spot, something the Bears are doing a bit more of with their nickel defense this fall camp. Saunders is mobile, plays with good pad level, has a great burst off the line, and can make plays in the backfield. He plays in one of the smaller divisions of high school football, but his athleticism stands out from the crowd. Andrew Browning was the main recruiter for Saunders, who is a 3-star (5.5) defensive end per Rivals.



What This Commitment Means