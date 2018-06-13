Cal signee Chris Fatilua has sustained a 'significant and serious spinal cord injury,' in a statement put out by the Fatilua family Wednesday night. Fatilua, an inside linebacker in the class of 2018, was set to join the Bears next week for the start of summer bridge.

The Fatillua family has put out the statement below:

"Chris has sustained a significant and serious spinal cord injury from an accident that occurred Monday afternoon in San Diego. He is receiving treatment for his injury and his long-term prognosis is unknown at this time. Our family is tremendously appreciative of the support we have received from everyone at this difficult time. It it reassuring and inspirational to know that we will have that support as we begin the recovery process and tackle the challenges ahead. At this time we ask that our privacy be respected to help allow our family and those closest to us to focus on Chris' recovery."