Make it five years in a row Cal has had a defensive back selected in the NFL draft, as Bears safety Patrick McMorris was picked in the sixth round Saturday by the Miami Dolphins.

While he was the only Bear drafted, linebacker Jackson Sirmon signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets, offensive lineman Matthew Cindric signed with the Minnesota Vikings and wide receiver Monroe Young has been invited to the San Francisco 49ers' rookie minicamp.

With McMorris' selection with the 198th overall pick Saturday, six out of Cal's last eight draftees have been defensive backs -- safety Ashtyn Davis (third round to the New York Jets in 2020), safety Jaylinn Hawkins (fourth round by the Atlanta Falcons in 2020), cornerback Camryn Bynum (fourth round to the Minnesota Vikings in 2021), safety Elijah Hicks (seventh round to the Chicago Bears in 2022), safety Daniel Scott (fifth round to the Indianapolis Colts last year) and now McMorris.

"Being able to get that call was definitely an amazing experience," McMorris said, joining reporters over Zoom Saturday. "I'm still kind of shocked and definitely happy."

Actually, there was a little more to it ...

"It was a weird thing. I've been getting spam calls and I thought this was just another one because I picked up and nothing went through for a couple seconds, so hung up and then they called back again. It was definitely a little weird experience right there, but yeah, that whole phone call, it's just so surreal. You watch it on TV, you watch these guys get picked year in and year out, and seeing those videos of them getting the call, and kind of now you're being in that moment, it was definitely just a crazy experience.

"It was a dream of mine to get drafted and be able to play in the NFL. ... I'm still just a little shaking right now, but I'm definitely happy."