Analysis: Breaking down Cal's press defense

A loss is a loss, and it's hard to find silver linings when the result is the opposite of a notch in the win column. But for a Cal team that was down 17 points midway through the second half, it did find a way to storm back and put itself in position to steal a game last Saturday on the road against Stanford. A big part of that was pressing the Cardinal fullcourt.

Cal’s full-court press has been something Madsen has been tinkering with all season. It’s only been something the team has used when it has been down in late-game situations, in stretches where it needed to snatch extra possessions before regulation expires.

So in the Stanford game where they fell behind by 17, Madsen pulled out the press much earlier than usual, which got the Bears back in the game before it was too late.

Cal used a 1-2-1-1 zone press known as a “Diamond” press. Essentially, one player is on the ball, two guys play the sidelines in a wing formation, and another one plays behind them near halfcourt, roaming the center of the floor. These four players form a diamond, and the center sits in the back, playing anchor if the opponent breaks the press.

This press, in particular, is very aggressive. The idea is to force the inbounds pass to one of the corners and have the 1 and one of the 2s trap using the out-of-bounds lines as extra defenders.