When in doubt just give the ball to one of the top players in the country.

Jaydn Ott has a chance to become Cal's top rusher by the end of the season, and he got off to a nice start Saturday when the Bears opened up against UC Davis. It took some time for the Bears to find their footing, but eventually Ott's two rushing scores set the tone for a 31-13 victory at California Memorial Stadium.

The Bears rotated quarterbacks and were a bit shorthanded at other positions, but they possess a great equalizer in their junior running back. Ott didn't take long to get in the end zone as he came up with the first score of the game on a 1-yard rush in the first quarter.

His 6-yard rush with 7:18 to play in the third quarter would give Cal the cushion it needed to eventually roll to a win over its pesky FCS opponent.

Ott was dinged up on that play and did not return, however.

He finished his day with 49 yards rushing on 14 carries.

The spark for the Bears came late in the second quarter after the Aggies took a 13-7 lead.

Cornerback Nohl Williams scored the third touchdown of his two-year career at Cal with an 80-yard kickoff return to give the Bears a 14-13 lead with 4:31 to play in the first half.

Cal never looked back after that moment en route to its season-opening victory.

The Bears had some issues keeping the pocket clean leading to a sluggish start for the offense overall. However, eventually the offense settled down despite rotating the quarterbacks.

Fernando Mendoza spent the most time at the position after earning the start Saturday. He led multiple touchdown drives including hitting Nyziah Hunter early in the fourth quarter to put the Bears up 31-13 with 14:15 to play.

Mendoza finished his day with 158 yards on 15-for-22 passing and the one touchdown pass.

North Texas transfer Chandler Rogers made his Cal debut with 11:30 to play in the second quarter as he came in for a time in place of Mendoza at quarterback. He had a mixed bag of results working behind a shaky offensive line and finished his day with just 21 yards passing with 3 completions on 6 attempts.

The Cal defense looked similar to what it did in the 2023 season. Peter Sirmon's group forced three interceptions (Cade Uluave, Marcus Harris, Nohl Williams) but also allowed the UC Davis offense to control the contest especially early.

The Aggies hit on seven plays of at least 15 yards and outgained the Bears, 304-281.

Cal will be back in action next Saturday when it travels to Auburn for a 12:30 p.m. PT meeting with the Tigers.