Cal's football season ended on a deflating note Saturday with lopsided loss to Texas Tech in the Independence Bowl, but as the full focus shifts to 2024 the Golden Bears turned the page quickly with a very positive development Sunday in landing one of the top cornerbacks from the FCS level in Idaho transfer Marcus Harris.

Harris was a first-team All-Big Sky selection this season and a second-team pick last year, combining for 104 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 5 interceptions, 3 defensive touchdowns (one on a fumble return) and a whopping 27 passes defensed over those last two seasons.

He has one year of eligibility remaining and should immediately compete for a starting job with the Bears, with cornerback Jeremiah Earby departing Cal into the transfer portal.