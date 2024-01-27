Round 1 goes to the Bears.

Cal only led for just over 5 minutes Friday night, but the Bears were out in front when it mattered most. Mark Madsen's team buckled down on defense down the stretch to hold rival Stanford to just one field goal in its final 11 attempts leading to a 73-71 victory in front of an announced crowd of 8,710 fans at Haas Pavilion.

Star wing Jaylon Tyson went down with an injury in the second half forcing his teammates to step up with the Bears locked in a battle.

It ended up being one of the early-season heroes who answered the call.

Jalen Celestine opened the season on fire with a career performance, and he shined once again Friday night in Cal's big rivalry matchup.

The redshirt junior guard went without a shot attempt in the first half, but he connected on 4 of 6 shots from the field in second half to score all 12 of his points in the final 9:27 of Cal's victory.

Celestine broke a 68-68 tie on a jump shot with 2:16 left to play before hitting three free throws over the final 58 seconds to give the Bears the win.

It wasn't just Celestine's efforts on offense that made the difference for Cal in the second half Friday night. The Bears' defense intensified during that time as well allowing them to make a few different runs throughout the half.

Cal held Stanford to just 32.1% shooting from the field over the final 20 minutes while also forcing the Cardinal into eight turnovers. Most of Stanford's success in the second half came at the free-throw line as the Bears struggled to avoid fouling.

The Cardinal eventually connected on 10 of 11 shots from the line in the half and went 18 for 22 overall on the night.

The gritty 10-point comeback for Cal began after the first media timeout in the second half when the Bears went on a 10-0 run that was highlighted by a steal and dunk from Keonte Kennedy.