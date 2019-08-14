After the hire of Lindsay Gottlieb by the Cleveland Cavaliers, former assistant Charmin Smith made her way back to Berkeley to take up the head coaching mantle. This morning, a Freedom of Information Act request was completed for the details of Smith's contract, and we have the details.

Smith's base salary is constant at $275,000 a year. Her talent fee is $205,400 a year. Combining those two, Smith's salary is $480,400 a year with those two added together.

- Like other Cal head coaches, Smith is paid a base salary and a talent fee. The talent fee is for speaking at booster functions, radio shows, TV appearances, and essentially all the things that modern coaches do.

- The contract is a five year deal, stretching from July 1st, 2019 to March 31st, 2024

Smith has a couple of bonuses for her signing and her retention, along with performance incentives for athletic and academic success of her team.

- Smith has a one-time hiring bonus of $25,000. If she chooses to leave the program before June 30th of 2020, she has to pay that back in full

- Smith also has two retention bonuses, for making it through March 31st, 2023 and March 31st, 2024. Both are for $50,000

The Performance based bonuses are as follows (granted the team has a four year APR average of 930 or higher):

- Team wins or is co-champions of the Pac-12 in the regular season: $15,000

- Team wins Pac-12 Tournament: $15,000

- Team makes NCAA Tournament: $15,000

- Team makes NCAA Round of 32: $20,000

- Team makes Sweet 16: $25,000

- Team makes Elite 8: $25,000



- Team makes Final Four: $40,000

- Team wins NCAA Championship: $40,000

- Coach is selected as Pac-12 Conference coach of the year: $10,000

- Coach is selected as National Coach of the Year: $20,000

Academic bonuses are as follows

- Team has a 3.0 GPA or higher: $50,000

- Team has between a 3.0 and 2.85 GPA: $40,000

- Team has between a 2.85 and 2.7 GPA: $20,000

- Team has a 990 or greater multi-year APR: $20,000

- Team has an APR between 980-989: $15,000

- Team has an APR between 970-979: $10,000

- Team has an APR between 960-969: $5,000