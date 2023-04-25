Knape was again on campus two weeks ago during the final spring practices, and Tuesday he announced his commitment to the Bears.

So when the Bears emerged as a top option for Westlake junior offensive lineman Tyler Knape it was not a big surprise. Bloesch, who came to Berkeley from North Texas, still has his connections back home and offered the 6-foot-4 prospect when Knape made the trek from Austin to the Bay Area for a visit earlier in the spring.

Before Mike Bloesch began his college coaching career, the Cal offensive line coach spent time at the high school ranks in Texas. His last stint came at Temple High School, which is less than 75 miles away from Westlake High School in Austin.

Knape picked Cal over offers from Arizona State, Air Force, Old Dominion to go with a variety of Ivy League options including Columbia and Princeton.

Connections between Bloesch and Westlake head coach Tony Salazar helped pave the way for the bond to begin forming between the Bears and Knape leading to Tuesday's eventual decision.

"He (Bloesch) wants to help build the culture at Cal, and he knows Texas high school football is a great place to look for that," Knape previously said.

Along with Bloesch being familiar with his background, Knape was able to build a solid relationship with the Cal offensive line coach in a short amount of time. The new Bears commit was left impressed even after their initial face-to-face meeting earlier this spring.

"Hearing what he's about is great," Knape said. "The proof is in the pudding with the performance and the production he's been able to establish with the O-lines he's coached. He's been able to generate talent from guys at Tulsa. His way of coaching and coaching style is something that I really related with."

In addition to his relationship with Bloesch, Knape also has also been left impressed during his interactions with head coach Justin Wilcox helping to eventually land the offensive line prospect with the Bears.

"He's a great, great coach," Knape said after his spring visit. "I really enjoy his demeanor. He's a very genuine, very honest coach."

Knape is the second commitment for the Bears in the 2024 class joining tight end Camden Jones, who committed in December.