2021 OL Garrett Digiorgio Updates Cal Recruitment
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Cal is continuing their search for more offensive linemen in the 2021 class, and one of the Bears' top targets, Garrett Digiorgio, has the Bears among his top eight schools, as he announced Monday ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news