 Cal Football Recruiting: OL Target Garrett DiGiorgio on Cal's Place in his Top 8
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-24 16:58:01 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 OL Garrett Digiorgio Updates Cal Recruitment

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Cal is continuing their search for more offensive linemen in the 2021 class, and one of the Bears' top targets, Garrett Digiorgio, has the Bears among his top eight schools, as he announced Monday ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}