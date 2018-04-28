Zimos committed to Cal on an unofficial visit Saturday, as he came over for Friday's practice and the spring game. The three star (5.6) linebacker becomes the Bears' second linebacker commit, joining Ryan Puskas , and becomes the seventh commit overall. He picked Cal over offers from Boise State, Houston, and SMU among others. Cal was his first offer.

While Justin Wilcox has stressed in state recruiting, the Bears are keeping their out of state recruiting strong. They had five out of state commits in 2018, and they're already at four in 2019, as they landed a commitment from Zach Zimos , an outside linebacker target from Travis HS in Richmond, TX.

Zimos piled up 56 tackles, with 5 tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries as a junior in 2017 from the safety position, but is set to come down and play linebacker at Cal. The 6'4", 205 lb Zimos has rangy cover skills, while also possessing the ability to come down in run support. He won the linebacker MVP at the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in Houston in March, and this is what Rivals Analysts Nick Krueger and Woody Wommack had to say about his performance.

"Zimos was certainly the longest linebacker at the event, and with a background in defending passes, showed the sort of instincts against running backs and receivers not commonly seen in a camp setting. Going forward, he’ll have college coaches excited at the option to add mass and muscle to his frame or leave him be and take advantage of his ability to eat up space as a more rangy hybrid defender."

That's exactly what Cal plans to do, have him somewhat as a hybrid defender, somewhat as a pass rushing OLB, in a similar role to what Cam Goode does now for the Bears.

Zimos, who's in the business track of his high school, will likely major in business at Cal