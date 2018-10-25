On Thursday, Cal men’s basketball held an open practice. Afterwards, head coach Wyking Jones and sophomore point guard Darius McNeill addressed the media. Below is a transcription of what they said.

“Well you guys got the chance to see the team for the first time today. I think off top, having Paris out there running the show makes everyone feel very comfortable. He’s played that position his whole life, and so he’s very comfortable out there. He’s very comfortable in making sure that everybody gets their touches. At the same time, he knows how to find his spots to score as well. So, Darius has moved to his natural position of shooting guard, can play to his strengths. So, I feel good about our ability to score. Justice playing some 4, some 3, Matt Bradley is a very comfortable scorer, and then Dre and Connor on the offensive end, I feel that they bring something that we didn’t have last year; that they can shoot the ball and they’re natural scorers. On the defensive end there’s some work to be done there, but overall, I feel really good about our ability to score the ball. Our defense is gonna be something that we’ll know what that looks like over the course of time, but it’s something that you can always improve on and get better and make adjustments and do those sort of things, but I know that we should be able to score.” -Wyking Jones opening statement.

Question: What do you hope to see from the team at Tuesday’s exhibition?

WYKING JONES: “I want to see teamwork. I want to see us play together, I want to see us continue to share the ball. Last year, that wasn’t our strong suit, we played a lot of one-on-one basketball and you could see it in our assist totals at the end of games. I want to be able to come out of the game and know that everybody worked to get the best absolute shot that we can get. Shooting percentages should go up, we should be more efficient, I just want to be more efficient offensively. Defensively same thing. Team defense. Team defense. Helping each other. Guys that are on the ball working, but at the same time the guys that are off the ball working as well, plugging gaps. So, just an overall team effort for Tuesday night. Just get a chance to play against somebody different and see what it looks like.”

Q: Are you starting to see more of that commitment to defense that you want? Justice Sueing was talking about it at Pac-12 media day.

WYKING JONES: “The guys are committed defensively. I feel like we still make mistakes, but they are working. Justice has done a great job of, he’s not gambling as much. So, he’s being more solid. He finds spots where he can shoot the gaps and get steals, but it was almost like he tried to do that every other play. Now he’s being more selective when he gambles. He’s not gambling as much as he did last year and so him being more solid. Because what happens is if you gamble and you don’t come up with it, now everyone else has to shift in the defense and there’s a hole somewhere and if the offense can find the hole then we’re going to get scored on. So, just being solid and making guys score over you, score through you is always the best way to go and so him being more solid on defense has helped us.”

Q: Matt Bradley adds more of a power element to your team. How much does that help you guys?

WYKING JONES: “Well, he’s physically imposing, strong, put together kid. With him it’s all about taking his time, not getting rushed. He can shoot the ball, he’s got a really really nice pull up in the middle of the lane and then he’s strong and physical to get to the rim and finish with contact as well. So, as long as he plays under control, doesn’t get sped up, and plays at the pace that he is accustomed to playing at, he should really help us offensively. Defensively, he’s working, he’s a freshman, there’s a lot to learn. The gap between high school defense and college defense is huge. And so, freshmen, typically it takes them a little bit of time to get the groove of it, but he’s working, he’s working, and he absolutely gives us something on the offense end.”

Q: Do you know what your starting lineup will be on Tuesday?

WYKING JONES: “I don’t know yet. I don’t know yet. It’s because I could go a couple of different ways. I could go with Justice at the 4, I could go with Justice at the 3, I could go with Grant at the 4, and so I kinda let practice dictate that. And so today you all saw Justice at the 3 and Grant at the 4. But I could also go with Justice at the 4, so we’ll see how practice goes for the rest of the week and I’ll make a determination on Monday.”

Q: How do you see the minutes at center being divided up?

WYKING JONES: “Between three guys. Between Andre, Andre has a spot right now I would say, just because he’s more rugged and strong and physical, and physically able to be out there and compete at this level. Connor brings a different element to that position in the sense that he really stretches the defense and can shoot and he’s skilled. And then I can also play Grant. If went small, I can play Grant at that position as well. He’s a knockdown shooter and can stretch defenses as well.”

Q: How much of a challenge is it finding a balance between having Connor down in the post and having him out on the perimeter where he likes to shoot?

WYKING JONES: “Yeah, yeah. With him it really depends on what plays I run. He feels more comfortable picking and popping, but there’s times when we need him to roll. I know what he’s more comfortable with, but time will tell what’s most beneficial for us as we play competition. In practice he can get that shot off whenever he wants. Most 5 men don’t close out. Can’t close out. Aren’t comfortable playing out on the perimeter like that. And he’s 7’3”, so he can always get that shot off, but that’s not always gonna be what I want from him.”

Q: You guys were running some pick and roll drills and it looks like some of your younger big men were having a difficult time getting back. Is that just growing pains?

WYKING JONES: “It’s just effort. It’s just effort. Because when I got after Connor about rolling harder and getting back into the lane, he was better. So, it’s just coaching. Just constant reminders to do what you’re supposed to do.”

Q: What are some ways you’ve seen improvement in your returning guys?

WYKING JONES: “Just more mature. Just more mature. Just a different attitude, different persona. Justice feels like an upperclassman to me. The way he carries himself, he’s more vocal in practice. Darius the same, Juhwan, they’re the older guys now. Our only upperclassmen are Roman and Paris, so everyone else is a freshman or sophomore. So, they know that they have to pick it up as far as leadership is concerned and they’re providing that. They feel very comfortable with that.”

Q: How much does it help having two guys who can play point guard out there in Darius McNeill and Paris Austin?

WYKING JONES: “In transition you can outlet to either guy and push and get something good, hopefully. When teams decide to trap and do those sort of things or if teams decide to press us, then you got two guys out there that can handle the ball that are comfortable handling the ball that’s been in that situation. So, it gives us a clear-cut advantage of getting the ball past half court. And then once we get it past half-court, looking to score. Not just being happy that you got it past half-court. Looking to attack once you get it past half-court.”

Q: Is today just an off-day for Jacobi Gordon?

WYKING JONES: “Jacobi, it flares up, his Achilles still flares up from time to time and so he had a flare up a couple of days ago, so we’re just letting him rest it.”

Q: Do you expect him to play on Tuesday?

WYKING JONES: “I do. I do expect him to play on Tuesday.”

Q: What about Juhwan? Will he be available on Tuesday? What’s the exact deal with him?

WYKING JONES: “Juhwan is day-to-day. I don’t know. I don’t know yet. He’s got a hand injury. A nagging hand injury that he’s dealing with. So, we’re just waiting to see. It’s day-to-day.”

Q: What are some of the unique elements of Andre Kelly’s game?

WYKING JONES: “He’s a power player. Physically. His body, his size, his strength, but at the same time he’s very skilled. He moves, he has great feet, and he moves very well for a big guy. There’s times where he’ll get it off the glass and he’ll push and start the break and I feel comfortable with that. And so, he’s graceful for such a big guy. I think that as time goes along, you’ll start to see that he’s going to be a major problem for people to deal with just because he has great feet, great hands, plays hard, he’s strong, he’s physical, at the same time he can shoot the ball a little bit, I just think when it’s all said and done he’s going to be really good for us.”

Q: One of the main things that Juhwan Harris-Dyson needed to work on coming out of high school was his jump shot. How do you feel that element of his game has progressed?

WYKING JONES: “He’s gotten a lot better. He’s gotten a lot better. A lot more comfortable with his jump shot and it’s something that we’ve placed a great emphasis on throughout the summer and fall. He’s gotten a lot more confidence in his jump shot. He’s still great at attacking, getting to the rim, but I think he’s at the point now where he can keep people honest. Not a three-point guy, but more of a 15, 16-foot drop, knockdown guy.”

Q: What do you expect from your perimeter game?

WYKING JONES: “I feel really good about our perimeter guys. I think that’s the strength of our team. When you’re talking about Paris, Darius, Juhwan, Justice, Matt, Cobi, I feel really good about our perimeter guys. I think they’re talented, I think they can score. It’s going to come down to what we do on the defensive end, really. It’s going to come down to how aggressive we are, how efficient we are on the defensive end because I do think we’re going to be able to score.”

Q: What type of identity do you want to see from this team?

WYKING JONES: “We’re not the biggest team. So, we’re going to have to show a tremendous amount of toughness. That’s going to have to be our identity. We’re not going to be the biggest team night in, night out, and so toughness is going to have to be something that we hang our hat on.”

Q: In the first couple weeks of the NBA season, we’ve seen the officials change how they’re officiating. Are you expecting the same thing for your game?

WYKING JONES: “No major differences. No major differences.”

Q: Darius, are you guys getting to the point where you’re looking forward to playing against somebody else? Looking forward to Tuesday’s exhibition?

DARIUS MCNEILL: “Yeah, everybody’s pumped up. You see it in warmups. Our first game is approaching, so we’re all excited to show everybody what we can do.”

Q: How much different do you think your team will look from last year?

DARIUS MCNEILL: “We’re going to be a lot different. We’re going to be small, but it’s going to be fast. You’ll see a lot of transition buckets. Just a totally different team. We’re very excited to show everybody what we can do.”

Q: How much do things change for you with Paris Austin running the floor?

DARIUS MCNEILL: “It makes life easier now. So, I’ll just look at him, sometimes I just get caught watching him just do what he do, but it just frees me up because when we get in the paint, he can attack and just pitch out to me for an easy three. He just makes my game and life just more easier. So yeah, I feel really good playing with him.”

Q: Coach said he wants to see you guys develop an identity of toughness. Are you starting to see you guys adopt that identity in practice?

DARIUS MCNEILL: “Yes, he gets on me a lot just going in there. Because we all have to rebound now. So, all five guys have to rebound more, including me, just being more aggressive and boxing out. Because we’re going to be smaller now, he’s demanding everybody’s just going and be tough and just box out. Those are the main things.”

Q: How do you like the contributions that the freshmen have made so far?

DARIUS MCNEILL: “Everybody’s talented. Like Connor, I’ve never seen nobody that tall who can shoot it like that. He shoots like a guard. Matt, strong, he’s big, he can get to the rim, he can shoot, Dre, he’s special. He’s going to be special. I feel good about all of the freshmen. They’re really surprising.”

Q: What do you remember about playing defense as a freshmen and what advice can you give to the freshmen on the team?

DARIUS MCNEILL: “My advice is just talking on the court and just knowing where you’re supposed to be at the right time. Just talking and knowing your spots where to be on the court. So, what I told the freshmen is that when they had hard times or getting yelled at, like chewed out by the coaches, I just said just take it, take it in, and just learn from it. Mostly just going into the office after practice and just talking to them and watching film just to get a better feel.”

Q: How good is it to have Jacobi Gordon here with you, someone from back home?

DARIUS MCNEILL: “It’s fun, I mean it’s funny. He’s just somebody that I know a bit more because we played with each other for like three years. He got comfortable right away when he got up here because I showed him the ropes faster and it’s been good. We just joke around. That’s my brother, so yeah. It’s been good.”

Q: It seems like he has more of a perimeter game than when he was in high school. Do you agree?

DARIUS MCNEILL: “I guess when he got hurt, he just worked on his shot. So, his shot got totally, tremendously better. So, he’s looking really good. He’s looking really good. I was surprised about that.”

Q: You guys did a lot of workouts together this offseason at different places. Are you seeing that bonding translate onto the court?

DARIUS MCNEILL: “Yes, we’re a family. There’s no arguing. We’re a family. When something bad happens on the court, just huddle up and talk it out, nobody’s fighting. We’re just a big group and we’re all brothers.”

Q: What was the most memorable workout?

DARIUS MCNEILL: “I don’t remember the place name. It’s across the street. Yoga. That was probably the most funniest thing. The coaches they were sweating hard, we were all just talking to the lady that was instructing us. It was pretty good. We didn’t even treat it like a workout. It was just like a family activity. So, it was pretty fun even though it was really hot. We all had fun and made the best out of it.”

Q: Are there major things you’re taking from last year’s experience that you can use this year?

DARIUS MCNEILL: “I would say fighting through adversity. So, when we were losing a lot or when I had a slump or something I was down on myself and I was needing certain people to talk to me, but now when I go through stuff now I just know I’m going to get through it and I’m going to just be patient and everything is going to be alright.”

Q: Are you one hundred percent confident that this team will be way better than last year?

DARIUS MCNEILL: “Yeah, one hundred percent. I’m one hundred percent confident. We can score, everybody can score, everybody can shoot. Why wouldn’t we be better than last season? I just can’t wait to show everybody what we’re going to show.”

Q: Is size a concern for you guys? You don’t have the defensive presence in the paint that you had last year.

DARIUS MCNEILL: “Like I said, that’s why we got to be tough. That’s why coach thrives on us saying when a shot goes up all five guys have to box out. And me and Paris has got to get in there and help out the bigs rebound as well. So, it’s just coming all down to toughness, really.”

Q: How nice is it for you to have that year of college basketball under your belt? Just in terms of knowing what to expect with the all the travel and demands?

DARIUS MCNEILL: “Yeah, because now I don’t got to be nervous about what’s going to happen on the court here and there. I know personality now, I know personnel, like on certain teams I know what he likes to do, I know what he likes to do on defense, so I’m aware of everything now so I’m well prepared going into the game.”

Q: You guys lost to some teams last year because you didn’t have enough talent, which is understandable. But you guys also lost to some teams that you were more talented than. How can you guys avoid those kind of losses going forward?

DARIUS MCNEILL: “So now just this season we’re just coming in. When freshmen see or everybody look at the schedule now, we got this and that, we treat every game like Kentucky now. So, every game we’re going into, we’re treating like it’s a championship. So, we’re not talking like that team is not that good. We’re all thinking the team is good so we just go into the game thinking it’s a championship and just play hard and get the dub.”

Q: Any thoughts on the China trip and that experience?

DARIUS MCNEILL: “I was kind of nervous going there. But now that they talking about it, keep showing us pictures, I’m getting more excited, I mean I’m up for it, but I’m just looking forward to what the experience is like being in China.”

Q: How’s your Chinese?

DARIUS MCNEILL: “I don’t know Chinese.”

Q: Have you traveled much overseas?

DARIUS MCNEILL: “Nah, I haven’t. This is the first time. That’s why I was nervous. I’m pretty afraid. I don’t know what to expect. I’m just nervous, but I’m up for the challenge.”