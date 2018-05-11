Cal wide receiver Melquise Stovall announced via Twitter his intention to transfer to Arizona Western College this morning.

Stovall, a four star receiver who enrolled early in the 2016 class, accumulated 42 receptions for 415 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman in 2016. He played in two games in 2017 before suffering a season ending injury and received a medical redshirt.

In transferring to Arizona Western, Stovall will have two seasons of eligibility going into 2019. Stovall leaving the Bears means that Cal's scholarship total stands at 83 right now.