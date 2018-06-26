In continuing the momentum from the weekend, Cal landed wide receiver target Malik Bradford , out of Millikan High School in Long Beach. Bradford, a 6'2" 195 lb wideout becomes the 14th member of the 2019 class. Bradford visited Cal back on April 4th, and chose the Bears over offers from Indiana and Colorado State. Wide receivers coach Nick Edwards was his primary recruiter, as the Bears have been on Bradford since they offered back in March.

After talking with my family and coaches, I am proud to announce my commitment to the University of California Berkeley. I would like to thank the entire Cal coaching staff for believing in me!! #GoBears #CalFamily pic.twitter.com/GH67aUzFdc

In Bradford, the Bears are getting a bigger receiver that's a fit for their system. The first play on his film is evidence of this. It's a play Cal ran a bunch this past spring with Taariq Johnson, an RPO with a slant over the middle. Bradford makes the catch, running into the space vacated by the middle linebacker who reads run initially. Having someone who understands where the space is on plays like this is a valuable tool. Bradford's also capable of making contested catches on fade routes, and he has enough speed to be a threat after the catch.

Bradford is not yet rated by Rivals.