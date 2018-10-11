Cal wideout Jordan Duncan put out, through an Instagram story, that he has had surgery, stemming from an undisclosed injury suffered against Arizona. Duncan left the Arizona game in the third quarter.

Duncan has since taken down the post, and Cal Athletics has had no further comment on the situation.

With Duncan likely out for this Saturday's contest against UCLA, WR Moe Ways will likely start in his place, as the Michigan transfer is coming off an 8 catch, 94 yard performance against Arizona.