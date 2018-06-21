Cal wide receiver Demetris Robertson announced Thursday morning that he would be leaving the program. Robertson, a redshirt sophomore, committed to Cal in May of 2016 with then wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler as his main recruiter. A former five-star recruit, Robertson was the Bears' highest ranked recruit since Keenan Allen in 2010.

Robertson had a sterling freshman season at Cal, totaling 50 receptions for 767 yards and 7 TDs, earning freshman All-American honors from multiple media outlets. His would-be sophomore season was derailed with a sports hernia, and Robertson redshirted after playing in two games in 2017 (totaling 7 receptions for 70 yards and 2 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown).

Robertson was expected to be a starter for the Bears going into 2018, pairing with Kanawai Noa and Vic Wharton III as a deep threat. Robertson did hurt his hand near the end of spring football as well, which took him out for the final two weeks of the spring.

For now, the Bears have to figure out how to replace Robertson. Taariq Johnson seems most likely to jump into his role, after having the best spring of any of the wide receivers. Jordan Duncan should be able to add depth as well at the outside receiver spot after a great spring as well.