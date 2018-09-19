In the latest news with this Cal team, Justin Wilcox noted that Cam Goode would now be out for the year, due to a lower body injury (likely a foot injury, as seen in the picture above). In his one game, Goode recorded three tackles, two pass breakups, and a pick six that was eventually the margin of victory for the Bears. "We really feel for him," Wilcox said, "he put a lot into football, a lot of time and energy, but he'll bounce back and expect him back this spring." Goode had been out for the previous two weeks, and there was hope that he'd be back by sometime around mid-season, but the past two contests have given a bit of a look at how the Bears might move forward this year, using a smorgasbord of different options at the spot. "They've done a good job," Wilcox said of Goode's replacements, "Tevin Paul and Chinedu (Udeogu) taking reps out there in certain groups. Malik Psalms, Deon White got a little more action. It'll be a committee for sure, and I'm really excited for the opportunity for those guys to step up and get some chances in a game." Paul started in Goode's place against BYU in a pseudo 4-3 front, while the Bears utilized a 3-3-5 look to start against Idaho State, as Quentin Tartabull earned a start as a third safety. "We're going to have a committee of guys that understand what we do," defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Tim DeRuyter, "we probably don't have one guy that has the toolset that he had, there's a reason why he's a starter, but we'll have a multitude of guys in different packages do things that hopefully we can make a production of. I know (Cam's) going to attack this like it's a challenge and he's planning on coming back this spring stronger and bigger than ever." With those packages, there's the thought of putting Paul back out at that pseudo 4-3 defensive end spot against bigger fronts, with quicker guys like Psalms or White seeing time as well. Joey Ogunbanjo is another guy who's likely to continue seeing time, as he's seen reps in the first three games, mainly on pass rushing downs, but as he learns the defense, he could be seeing a bigger role.

Wilcox Getting in the Position Rooms

With coaches out recruiting during the bye week, specifically Gerald Alexander, Justin Wilcox got to have "Truth Monday" with the defensive backs in their meeting room. While that's a far cry from Alexander's 'Freestyle Friday,' it's a different kind of opportunity to engage with the players, something you don't always get from your head coach. "Loved it, I'm gonna get to do it again tomorrow," Wilcox said, "that's why you do this, you go work with the players. We have great coaches, and so we've had to do with GA traveling so I went in and subbed, honesty hour, we talked about what was good and what needed to improve. I love it." DeRuyter noted that sometimes you don't stay as connected with the position groups as head coach, which makes something like this refreshing. "When you're a head coach, you get removed from those type of interactions, so that part's fun," DeRuyter noted, "I'm having a lot more fun right now." When Wilcox was asked if he brings the same kind of 'swag' to the meeting room, Wilcox noted that "I don't know how to answer that question."

Kunaszyk on Gaining an Edge