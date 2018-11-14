Wilcox, DeRuyter, and Kunaszyk Talk Big Game Prep
Cal head coach Justin Wilcox was asked what his defensive backs will do to confront Stanford's size on the outside.
"We just stretch all week," Wilcox deadpanned.
The Cal head coach was in a good mood Wednesday afternoon, enough to crack a joke before launching into the real answer.
"There's certain things you do with how you play certain route, where you are on the field, your eyes, because if you play with your eyes to the man all day, they can throw it away from leverage and the guy just jump balls it, and the quarterback's accurate enough to do that," Wilcox said. "So you've got to mix and match your coverages, pick and choose your times where you support the coverage, put somebody short, somebody deep, it's just continuing to change that up."
That's a big key to success for the group on Saturday, containing some of the bigger wideouts in JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who may be healthy for this contest, as well as guys like Kaden Smith and Colby Parkinson.
It's a different Stanford team that the Bears have to contest, with those receivers playing at a high level and KJ Costello getting the ball to them.
"It's really unusual, you look at their stats, they've almost flipped from last year," defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter said, "they're throwing for almost 300 a game and running for over 100, we know that when (RB Bryce Love) is the way he is, he's an extremely dangerous back. We're planning on getting his best effort, we're planning on getting 19's best effort. 84 and 82, they've got a bunch of trees out there, which is kinda apropos I guess."
There's an emphasis on doing what's needed to get the ball out, as the group works on playing the ball out of a receiver's hands as often as they can in practice.
On offense though, there's still problems at the wide receiver position, as the Bears still have Jordan Duncan and Kanawai Noa banged up, Vic Wharton was noticeably limping during the USC game, and Moe Ways also is a bit dinged up. Wilcox answered that he was hopeful for Noa to play, and elaborated.
"I'm hopeful they're playing, they're out here doing things," Wilcox said, they're out here doing everything they can do to get ready to play, and if they can, we're gonna put them out there and let 'er rip."
Wilcox also added that if they were playing today, he wouldn't be too sure Wharton would play.
One thing Wilcox, DeRuyter and Kunaszyk all echoed this evening was that practice has been high energy this week, which is enough to get Wilcox in a joking mood, as the Bears prepare for Stanford for the 121st matchup of the Big Game