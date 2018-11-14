Cal head coach Justin Wilcox was asked what his defensive backs will do to confront Stanford's size on the outside.

"We just stretch all week," Wilcox deadpanned.

The Cal head coach was in a good mood Wednesday afternoon, enough to crack a joke before launching into the real answer.

"There's certain things you do with how you play certain route, where you are on the field, your eyes, because if you play with your eyes to the man all day, they can throw it away from leverage and the guy just jump balls it, and the quarterback's accurate enough to do that," Wilcox said. "So you've got to mix and match your coverages, pick and choose your times where you support the coverage, put somebody short, somebody deep, it's just continuing to change that up."

That's a big key to success for the group on Saturday, containing some of the bigger wideouts in JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who may be healthy for this contest, as well as guys like Kaden Smith and Colby Parkinson.