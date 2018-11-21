Wilcox and DeRuyter on Cal's Wednesday Practice, Colorado and More
Right as Justin Wilcox came over to the media throng after the Bears, a role reversal happened and the Cal coach got to break some news. His senior captain, Jordan Kunaszyk, was one of eight players to be named semifinalists for the Lott IMPACT (an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity) Trophy.
"He earned it, and I'm just really happy for him," "He's a guy who's worked his way through adversity, he's playing really well and he's a phenomenal human being. That award takes into account off the field and character, you look at the recipients of the award and who it's named after, it's pretty powerful. It's great for Cal and having those guys there to represent us, having Jordan for the Lott and Pat for the Burlsworth, that's a big deal."
Kunaszyk leads the team in tackles with 114, in tackles for loss with 11, and is tied for the team lead with 4 sacks. Wilcox noted that the redshirt senior has gotten great at the little things
"He's becoming an expert at his position," Wilcox said, "There's so much that goes into playing football, he's big and he's fast and he's got a lot of tools and he knows where to line up, but then it's the little things, there's the game within the game.Those things, just the slightest advantages of recognizing the backs that are split, or that a guard's light, or how we can manipulate a protection on 3rd down to get a free rusher, it's all those little things that end up being the difference between winning and losing."
The other topic du jour was Laviska Shenault, Colorado's go-to wideout, who Wilcox described in about as many ways as Bubba Blue had ways to cook shrimp in Forrest Gump.
"I think he's big, physical, can run, catches the ball in traffic, he can separate," Wilcox said, "gets open, he's an excellent football player. They get him the ball in a lot of different ways, behind the line of scrimmage, screens, down the field, the jump balls, the crossing routes, contested balls, he's the total package."
Defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter was asked if Shenault is the best receiver they'll see.
"I certainly hope so," DeRuyter joked, "because I don't want to play anybody better than him. I think he's the most dangerous skill guy in this conference. He's a guy that they're going to find multiple ways to get him the ball. I don't blame them, if I had that guy, I'd get the ball in his hands too"
"You'd love to deny him the ball the whole time," Wilcox added, "but some of the ways they get him the ball, you can't, with screens or bubbles and things, and they have other weapons as well."
Shenault will play all over the field for the Buffaloes, on the outside, inside, and in the wildcat spot.
Other Colorado Players to Watch for
The Inside Linebackers, Nate Landman and Rick Gamboa
"Two guys playing at a high level," Wilcox said, "they play similar to the style that we do, both of those guys seem like they have a real good understanding, play sideline to sideline, they bring guys to the ground, good instincts. Nate's a really instinctive player and they play well, and they've got some good guys up front. 34's (Mustafa Johnson) a load, so it'll be a challenge for us."
Travon McMillian, the RB transfer from Virginia Tech
"34, their running back is one of the best backs in the conference," DeRuyter noted, "he was a really nice offseason acquisition for them. He's really explosive, he's broken off some runs, and he's one of the top backs in our league at yards after contact. "
QB Steven Montez
"I think he's really made some tremendous strides this year," DeRuyter said, "playing him a year ago before our game, we knew he had potential but he hadn't done much. In our game, to me was a precursor to how he played this year. He's a big athletic guy, he can hurt you in the run game. He's a with a big arm who throws a nice deep ball, gives his guys a chance to catch it, we know he's a dangerous threat."
In addition to Kunaszyk, DeRuyter made the semifinalist list for the Broyles Award, for the top assistant coach in the country. DeRuyter called it a reflection on the players and coaches to be put on the list, and Wilcox echoed that sentiment.
"He absolutely deserves it, coach DeRuyter, since he's been here has been awesome and we got a great group of coaches," Wilcox said, "I'm sure he'll tell you the same. He deserves to be nominated for the award. It has a lot to do with the players on the field, because we don't tackle anybody,we're not intercepting a ball. Our coaches are as good as anyone, it's been a collaborative effort on that side. From Gerald, to Tony, Peter, Tim and myself, it's been a really fun and good environment where we can bounce ideas off each other, but our players are the ones in the end that make it happen."
With that, the Bears are off to their Thanksgiving celebration after a walkthough. When asked if they had to move the schedule a bit to accommodate the holiday, Wilcox had this to say.
"Well, for some of the linemen, it's a huge day tomorrow, we kinda base the schedule off the O and D line, and ask them when we can meet and practice," Wilcox deadpanned, before continuing onto the real answer. "We're going to meet early, special teams and do our one hour walkthrough, then we'll cut them out and do a lunch. A lot of people have families here, and if they don't, we have guys everywhere. Either they're with their buddies, they're with their families, they're with coaches, everybody's doing that afternoon Thanksgiving, then probably watching some football."