Right as Justin Wilcox came over to the media throng after the Bears, a role reversal happened and the Cal coach got to break some news. His senior captain, Jordan Kunaszyk, was one of eight players to be named semifinalists for the Lott IMPACT (an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity) Trophy.

"He earned it, and I'm just really happy for him," "He's a guy who's worked his way through adversity, he's playing really well and he's a phenomenal human being. That award takes into account off the field and character, you look at the recipients of the award and who it's named after, it's pretty powerful. It's great for Cal and having those guys there to represent us, having Jordan for the Lott and Pat for the Burlsworth, that's a big deal."

Kunaszyk leads the team in tackles with 114, in tackles for loss with 11, and is tied for the team lead with 4 sacks. Wilcox noted that the redshirt senior has gotten great at the little things

"He's becoming an expert at his position," Wilcox said, "There's so much that goes into playing football, he's big and he's fast and he's got a lot of tools and he knows where to line up, but then it's the little things, there's the game within the game.Those things, just the slightest advantages of recognizing the backs that are split, or that a guard's light, or how we can manipulate a protection on 3rd down to get a free rusher, it's all those little things that end up being the difference between winning and losing."

The other topic du jour was Laviska Shenault, Colorado's go-to wideout, who Wilcox described in about as many ways as Bubba Blue had ways to cook shrimp in Forrest Gump.

"I think he's big, physical, can run, catches the ball in traffic, he can separate," Wilcox said, "gets open, he's an excellent football player. They get him the ball in a lot of different ways, behind the line of scrimmage, screens, down the field, the jump balls, the crossing routes, contested balls, he's the total package."

Defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter was asked if Shenault is the best receiver they'll see.

"I certainly hope so," DeRuyter joked, "because I don't want to play anybody better than him. I think he's the most dangerous skill guy in this conference. He's a guy that they're going to find multiple ways to get him the ball. I don't blame them, if I had that guy, I'd get the ball in his hands too"

"You'd love to deny him the ball the whole time," Wilcox added, "but some of the ways they get him the ball, you can't, with screens or bubbles and things, and they have other weapons as well."

Shenault will play all over the field for the Buffaloes, on the outside, inside, and in the wildcat spot.



