The wide receiver room at Cal is pivotal to the Bears' success in 2020, and it will be a relatively young one for the year. Half the scholarship players are true freshmen. The other scholarship wideouts return 1618 reps from 2019 (1657 if you count walk-on Ben Skinner), and it's a position defined by those two sides. The common factor between the youth and the veterans is that they're all learning a new offense, and Bill Musgrave's system makes sense for the group.

"This year it’s a little easier learning pass concepts because they make sense," sophomore wideout Makai Polk said. "When you read the playbook it breaks down itself and you can really understand it." "The guys are most excited about it making sense," wide receiver coach Burl Toler added, "There’s a rhyme or reason to everything that we do. That’s important any time you’re teaching somebody what to do, you’ve got to have answers for guys, they’re going to ask questions. So to be able to answer those questions is important as I learn the offense and teach it myself." The offense has been easier for player to digest because it's based around concepts, like 'smash' (a cover two beater concept with a quick smash route under a corner) or 'tosser' (two slants, with the outside one having a few steps more depth) among others. That has allowed the wideout group to understand multiple positions and to be interchangeable on the inside and outside. "Why we’ve been so successful in these nine practices, and the four spring practices is because we’re diving into the details of concepts," Toler said. "Regardless of who’s there, whether it’s a running back, tight end or a receiver, if you understand the concept, you can be at any position and run the right route, you understand spacing, angles, and how we attack defenses." As Toler has learned the offense to teach it to his charges, it has brought back some old memories. Musgrave has some west-coast roots, similar to what former Cal head coach Jeff Tedford ran during Toler's time at Cal. "They’re both ‘west-coast,’ similar passing concepts," Toler said, "I would say we’re more abbreviated (now) as far as the terminology and the verbiage. It does kinda hit home for me, playing four years in college in a west coast system. I was always a fan of learning concepts, and coming back and hearing ‘tosser’ and ‘smash’ and some of those familiar words, it’s exciting for me as I’m able to relate to it in a different way."

Sophomore Makai Polk should make an impact at the X receiver spot for the Bears in 2020 (Nick Mitchell - Cal Athletics)

The installation of the offense is over half done for the fall, per Bill Musgrave from last Friday, but two big pieces have pushed the process forward in the wide receiver room. The first, per Nikko Remigio, is the time they had in the spring and offseason to dig into the film. "The great thing about it is that we got the offense back in spring," Remigio said last week, "so really it was just taking the initiative yourself when you were at home to really look over those plays and to get used to it. I think the biggest difference is running it against a defense and having realistic looks."

Remigio, now a junior, has taken a leadership role on offense, looking to score a touchdown per game (Nick Mitchell - Cal Athletics)

The second piece, per Toler, is how competitive the room is as a whole, starting with the core four group of Remigio, Polk, Kekoa Crawford, and Trevon Clark. "Between Kekoa and Trevon being seniors, Nikko being a junior, and Makai being a young sophomore, those guys played the most time last year," Toler noted. "So to have them all returning is a blessing within itself. They play well together, they push each other, and there’s competition in the meeting room to have better drawings, in the classroom to have better grades, and without a doubt on the field to outdo each other. I think it’s the healthiest competition that I’ve seen amongst the core. Regardless of what grade they are, they all take responsibility to call each other out when they need to and they push each other. When you have leadership and ownership in a position group, it reminds people daily that they’ve got to put their best foot forward at all times. They’re fighting for more reps, more catches, more yards, better blocks, and they don’t have to look to other teams in the Pac-12 for that competition, it comes from within, and I think it’s a very healthy atmosphere we have." Remigio and Polk put together Cal's first 100+ yard receiving performances in over two years last fall, eclipsing the marks against Stanford and Illinois respectively. The seniors, in Clark and Crawford, look to stay consistent and stay healthy as they're in line to see a lot of playing time. That starts with Clark, who made a season saving play with a late reception against Stanford last November. "Trevon knows what he needs to work on, he knows what he needs to do, and he puts his head down and grinds," Toler said. "He’s a guy that you’re not going to hear him at practice vocally, but you’ll definitely notice him making plays. I love that aspect of him. He has his own motivation and he knows within himself that he’s his toughest critic and his toughest competition. That personality is great for our room, knowing that he’s going to be the same guy day in and day out."

Clark's 4th quarter reception against Stanford set up Chase Garbers' go-ahead TD run (Neville E. Guard - USA Today Sports)