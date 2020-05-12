This is part one of an interview that has been transcribed and lightly edited for clarity.

With football in a nebulous position and the recruiting process in a relative holding pattern, we at Golden Bear Report are looking to do interviews wherever we can. This week, we got Cal defensive line coach Andrew Browning on the line to discuss going from Boise State walk-on to a D1 position coach

TT: What sports did you play growing up?

AB: Growing up, I played soccer, football once I got done playing soccer, basketball, baseball, those were the major sports, I stopped playing soccer in about the third grade, that’s when I got into football, and I played all those to 8th grade, then in high school I played football and lacrosse for two years before playing only football my last two years. I played soccer with all my buddies growing up, but I wasn’t too good at it. One day my dad asked me ‘do you want to try football next fall?’ I said yes and never turned back.

TT: I haven’t heard many coaches say lacrosse, but I know the area where you grew up is big on lacrosse (Lake Oswego area in Oregon)...

AB: Yeah, it’s actually kind of funny, when I was in high school it was a club sport and I think there were less than 30 schools that had club lacrosse programs in the state. Since then, jeez that was a long time ago, that was almost 20 years ago, now it has taken off particularly in Oregon, I think there are over 140 schools or something like that from the last time I talked to someone about it, it has kinda caught on on the west coast and in Portland metropolitan area. I had a lot of fun playing it, but I had to stop playing because you had to run so much, I was a lineman and I couldn’t keep weight on in the offseason.

TT: Do you have any coaches from those times that are influences for you as a coach currently?

AB: My high school program, I had a tremendous coaching staff at high school, particularly my head coach, Steve Coury, who has been there for a very long time and has been very successful. Growing up, he was, in terms of leadership and how he interacted with us, he was a big influence on me during my high school time. Obviously going into college, I had the opportunity to be around a lot of really good players and really good coaches, my two DL coaches (Pete Kwiatkowski and Romeo Bandison) I had throughout my time at Boise were really big influences on me.

About the time of my junior year, I knew I wanted to be a coach, because I always gravitated toward the technical part of football and understanding what the opponents were trying to do, because I was not an overly talented football player. I enjoyed learning the game that way, and that’s when I started asking questions about how you get into coaching, how do you get a graduate assistant position and all those types of things.

TT: You walked on at Boise State, what were the factors that led you there?

AB: I was very lightly recruited in high school, and had a friend, whose father sent out an email about his son and myself to a number of division one schools, and there was one school that responded back, that was Boise State. At the time, when they responded, they were done with their scholarships, but I had met their coach that had come through, their area coach (Chris Strausser), and I had talked to him at the school and there was some interest. When they found out that both myself and my buddy didn’t have a place to go, they had us out on an official visit and told us both we could walk on. My buddy decided to go on a different path but I decided to go to Boise, because they had a really good tradition of guys that were walk-ons and went on to earn scholarships and contribute on that team, I thought it was a good fit.

Strausser was the area coach, the offensive line coach, and I had met him a bit when he’d come by the school, it just happened to work out.

TT: I’ve asked this of coach Thompson and coach Wilcox so far, but what is it about Boise during that time that led to the kind of success you guys had?

AB: That’s a good question, I think it was a very unique time to be there. That was back before, when I first got there, it was building into the program that it has become. It was the early stages and I think it happened to be a collection of really really good coaches and a collection of players that had a chip on their shoulder, loved to compete and were passionate about football. We were by no means the most talented football team, but that was kind of our edge, that we were really well coached and prepared, with guys that were competitive and cared about winning and being a winning program. I think that a lot of us were shaped by the experiences we had there and the coaches we were around, and chose to go into coaching

I don’t know if I have a magical answer, it is funny when you look back on it, but I think that has a little something to do with it.

TT: Both coach Yates and coach Wilcox were on staff while you were in Boise, when do you remember meeting those guys for the first time?

AB: My first year, which was 2002, coach Wilcox was the defensive GA. I don’t specifically remember a first interaction, but I remember him, being really impressed with him, at the time he was just starting his coaching career and I was from Oregon, he’s from Oregon, so he would talk to me, ask how I was doing. He left to go to Cal, he was at Cal for three years, and he came back my senior year as the defensive coordinator.

Coach Yates, my first year, wasn’t the secondary coach, then after my first year he came and he was there the rest of the time I was at Boise. I’ve known coach Wilcox and coach Yates for almost 18 years, which is kind of funny to say because I don’t feel like I’m that old, but I guess I’m getting older now.

TT: And you played with Gerald Alexander on those teams…

AB: Yeah, we came in in the same class, he was a phenomenal player and was a big part of us having that season that we did (in 2006), and a lot of the success we had over those years and went on to play (in the NFL). He’s obviously become a very good football coach as well.

TT: You said your junior year is when you knew you wanted to be a coach, when did you know it was time to start making that transition?

AB: I wanted to play for as long as I could play football, and I had a couple opportunities, cups of coffee I usually call them. So I tried to play as long as I could, then they told me I couldn’t any more. That’s why my junior year, I wasn’t going to play forever, and that’s what I wanted to do, that’s why I started asking those questions.

I didn’t have the ability to get into coaching right when I got done with football, I worked outside of football, did some sales jobs, some odds and ends jobs here and there. I had an opportunity to get started as a graduate assistant at Boise in 2010, they had a spot and I’d always kept in contact with the coaches and luckily it worked out.

TT: It says on the Cal website that you spent some time with the San Jose Sabercats of the Arena Football League?

AB: Yep, I did, like I said I had a brief cup of coffee at a rookie minicamp in the NFL, was up in Canada at a training camp and those things didn’t work out. I think it was the 2007 or 2008 season, it was the last season before the Arena League folded and came back, I was on the San Jose Sabercats. That was a great experience, I met a lot of new people, and Arena Football’s a lot different than regular football, it’s a smaller roster, it’s like being on a baseball team in terms of how many people there are.

It was a unique experience and I loved it, I would’ve done it for a couple more years, I think we went to the Arena Bowl the year I was there, we lost to Philadelphia, but that was a unique experience, playing in that atmosphere. The league folded and that’s when I knew it was time to go down a different road.

TT: Did you happen to cross over with Burl Toler there, because I know he played for the Sabercats at one point or another?

AB: We actually talked about that when we first met when I got to Cal here, we just missed each other. We know a lot of the same people, played with a lot of the same people, but we just missed each other being on the same roster.

TT: At Boise, you were there from 2010-12 the second time around, what did you take away from that time, being near the end of coach Pete?

AB: That was really my first opportunity as a graduate assistant and I was really fortunate at the time, there was a tremendous group of players there and a tremendous coaching staff, so it was a great environment to really learn and sit back. A lot of the coaches that were there, you look at where they had been, where they were, and where they are now, it was a great environment as a young coach to sit back and observe, learn. I got to do a lot of hands on things with the players in practice and in the meetings, and I look back very fondly on that time. It was a great way to get into the coaching profession.

The defensive coordinator was coach Kwiatkowski, coach Wilcox had just left and coach Kwiatkowski was my position coach my senior year. Andy (Avalos) came in as my last year as a graduate assistant there.

TT: To switch gears a little, you’ve played and coached on the defensive line, why the defensive line for you in particular?

AB: When I was in high school, I thought I was going to be an offensive lineman, and I remember a conversation with my offensive line coach in high school, where he said ‘I think if you’re going to get an opportunity to play on the next level, I think you’re going to be a defensive lineman.’ I had only played defensive line my senior year of high school, but when I walked on at Boise, I was expecting them to say they wanted me to play offensive line, but they wanted me to play defensive line.

I’d always loved both, once I got the opportunity to play more defensive line I fell in love with it. I think there’s something very unique, unique position. I think it’s, not one of the most mentally taxing positions, but very physically demanding. It takes a lot of mental toughness, a lot of physical toughness, it’s a very grind it out position and I just fell in love with it. I’m very passionate about it, and I think it takes a unique individual to play that position.