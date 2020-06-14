With football in a nebulous position and the recruiting process in a relative holding pattern, we at Golden Bear Report are looking to do interviews wherever we can. This week, we got Cal defensive backs coach Marcel Yates on to talk about how he ended up getting into coaching and more.

TT: What sports did you play growing up?

MY: I played football, basketball, and baseball. First sport was baseball and probably my best sport was baseball. I ended up playing football for some strange reason. I ran track maybe one or two years, but I didn’t like running around in circles.

TT: Do you have influences from that time of playing multiple sports that have influenced you now?

MY: My father was my basketball coach when I was younger, and he was very, I wouldn’t say hard on me, but he coached me hard, my brother was a baseball player and he was pretty good, so he was my baseball coach, he would always be at my games. Then Deon Edwards was my high school coach, let’s just say we stayed in shape with him, the way he coached was like we were in college, he got me ready for college when I was in high school.

TT: How’d you end up playing at Boise State, coming from the LA area?

MY: I originally went to the University of Pacific, redshirted, and when I was home for Christmas I got a phone call telling me that the program was cancelled, so I still had my scholarship and I could stay there and go to school or I could transfer without having to sit out. I started the recruiting process all over again and I had committed to Hawaii, I took a trip to Hawaii, and I was scheduled to take a trip the following week to Boise. I committed to Hawaii, told Boise that I wasn’t coming.

The DB coach at the time at Boise, and this is going to be funny for you, was Ron Gould, he got on the phone, him, Barry Sacks, and Pokey Allen, and told me to take the trip and if I didn’t like the carpet in the airport, they’d put me back on the plane and fly me home. I said, ‘okay, I’ll take the trip.’ I got off the plane, got on campus, loved everything about Boise.

TT: And that staff didn’t last much longer?

MY: Yeah, so what happened was that Pokey ended up getting sick and passing, so the interim coach was Tom Mason. We went 2-10 that year, then Houston Nutt came in my sophomore year, he was only there for one year, and Dirk Koetter came in my junior year. Dirk Koetter was the one that got that school rolling.

TT: It seems like half the Cal staff has some connection to coach Koetter, how did he influence you?

MY: Going from, at the time when he came in, Boise had only been division one for two years, so he came in the third year. Coming from Oregon and the places he had been, I thought he changed stuff around. He brought that Pac-12 mentality to Boise, he hired a good staff and brought his offensive mentality but also his mentality, period. He hired Brent Guy, who was a good defensive coordinator, the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator was Dan Hawkins, he had some key guys in key places that were very successful in what they did.

I tore my ACL my sophomore year of high school and my sophomore year of college. I started my freshman and junior year (at Boise), and I was close to not being cleared to play my senior year. We were supposed to be pretty good, we ended up winning ten games that year. I was a program guy, I was there all summer, I was in the front of the line for every sprint, believed in what (Koetter) was building there. I wanted to finish out my senior year, he said okay, I was cleared to play and I was more of a special teams player that year. At one point, he had asked me if I ever thought about being a coach, because I was one of those players who wanted to know everything. I didn’t only want to know my position, I wanted to know what everybody was doing on defense. That year, because I wasn’t playing very much, at least on defense, we had some younger guys in the room that I was helping out, to understand what we were doing. He had told me, you ought to get into coaching.

It was funny, because I had been through so many coaching staffs, from UoP, to Pokey Allen, to Houston Nutt, and Dirk Koetter, I was like, ‘I know a lot of coaches, so this might be something that could work out for me.’

TT: One thing coach Aristotle Thompson told me to ask you about was workouts at Manitou Park, what can you tell me about those?

MY: Yes, were they actual workouts or about when we played basketball at Manitou Park?

TT: Either, I’d love to hear it all..

MY: We would go as a DB group, we would go and have our own things that we would do on our own (as far as workouts), but in my remembrance of Manitou Park, it was a somewhere we would go to hoop. It was competitive, it was guys who used to play at the college before, there were some competitive games that we used to play at the park.

TT: Did you play against coach AT in any of those games?

MY: Yeah, I used to break coach AT off. (Laughs)

(Editor's note, there was about 30 seconds of laughter here)

TT: How did you get to Montana State, your first coaching position, after graduation?

MY: I graduated and moved back to LA and Montana State had Pete Kwiatkowski as their defensive coordinator, he was at Boise my freshman year. Joe O’Brien was the DL coach that had played in the NFL and the World League, and so my senior year, Joe O’Brien had come back to Boise to finish up his degree, he and I were in a lot of classes together. They had Rob Christoff (another former Boise letterman) as the linebacker coach and John Rushing as the secondary coach at Montana State. (Rushing) was the defensive GA at Boise my senior year.

They called me up in January and said ‘we’ve got a restricted earnings job here for you,’ which was like a GA job, ‘if you want it, it’s yours.’ They said the job didn’t start until the summer time, I’m like ‘I don’t want to get there in the summer, it’ll be like I’m an incoming freshman where I have to do all this dirty work.’ I said, ‘could you guys find me a job and I’ll come up there right now and I’ll work around the office, learn the system and do all that.’ They said yes, so I moved up there (to Bozeman), and the job was only paying $8000 a year anyway. I had a job as a cab driver in Bozeman, Montana.