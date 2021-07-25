Who's Up Next at Center for Cal
In the wake of Mike Saffell's medical retirement Friday, Cal now has a hole in the middle of their offensive line. The senior center had started 15 of the previous 17 games for the Bears, and was one of the top run blockers for the unit. With fall camp upcoming, offensive line coach Angus McClure has a competition in front of him, as to who can replace Saffell
Matt Cindric, RS Junior, 6'4", 290 lbs
PFF Grade in 2020: 66.4 overall (64.3 run blocking, 69.9 pass blocking)
Reps at Center: 184 (all during the 2019 season)
Cindric has played the most out of any candidate at the center position in game, though it came during the 2019 season in a different offense. The fourth-year offensive lineman has the understanding of the offense needed to play the position. He played the center position for three games in 2019, against Oregon when Saffell went out and starting against Oregon State and Utah.
Cindric has graded out better, per PFF, at the left guard spot than he has at center in the past, and has stuck to guard since Bill Musgrave has been at Berkeley. That said, the versatility to slide over to center may see him at the position through fall camp.
Brian Driscoll, RS Sophomore, 6'4", 305 lbs.
PFF Grade in 2020: 63.2 overall (64.0 run blocking, 74.6 pass blocking)
Reps at Center: 58 in 2020
Driscoll has come a long way since his arrival in the fall of 2019, coming from a triple option offense in high school to playing center in a 'pro-style' offense in 2020 and 2021. Saffell noted in his press conference Friday and during the spring that Driscoll has made as much, if not more progress than any other lineman.
Driscoll's a bit bigger and longer than both Saffell and Cindric at a listed 6'4" and 305 (those being spring numbers, Cal will release a new roster this week), and acquitted himself with a solid performance in relief of Saffell against Oregon State. If Cindric stays locked in at guard, Driscoll may be the front runner at the center position.
Ben Coleman, RS Sophomore, 6'4", 330 lbs
PFF Grade in 2020: 54.8 overall (54.9 run blocking, 86.1 pass blocking)
Reps at Center: None
Coleman is a wild-card here, having played the position during the spring and every other position in games last fall. The third year offensive lineman has rapidly improved during his time at Cal, moving over from the defensive line to the offensive line in 2019 and playing well during the final two games of the 2020 season.
Coleman's size and ability to move in space with that size has been impressive to watch when we've seen him live. He's going to play in 2021 whether he plays center or not, it's just a matter of where he can get on the field. Center might be the place for him, though Coleman could be in the mix at right tackle or left guard if Cindric slides over to center.
Other Candidates
- A few other linemen played center during the spring, namely Bastian Swinney, as McClure looked to cross-train players at the position. Swinney has the body type to play tackle, but notably played guard his final year of high school, and has the run blocking skill to play on the interior.
- Dylan Jemtegaard is being brought in as an interior lineman, and center could be in his future. It may be a bit earlier to be talking about him or Swinney starting at the spots as true freshman, but they will see time there during fall camp.