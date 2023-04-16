Golden Bear Report was the only media outlet there for all 15 practices, and here are some of our top takeaways after watching the Bears hit the field over the last month.

Still, the foundation of this year's team is mostly in place and was able to come together over the last five weeks as several new players and coaches jumped into action in 15 spring practices.

Justin Wilcox's team has already added one spring transfer, and he said Saturday that Cal will be active in the portal once again in the coming weeks.

Cal could and likely will be a different looking team by the time September and the season opener against North Texas, but the spring gave the coaching staff a better idea of what the strengths and weaknesses are for the Bears at this stage of the year.

As the spring transfer window opened up this weekend, Wilcox and Cal's coaches were up front about their plan. There are still some to-be-determined elements to how the Bears will approach the next several weeks as players enter the transfer portal, but it is clear Cal plans to be active and may very well like the new way of college football.

While some coaches bemoan how all the roster movement is having a negative impact on the game, you won't hear those same gripes from the Cal staff. Yes, they would rather be in the developing game to build roster stability, but a quick fix through a transfer player can help achieve many of those same goals.

The Bears were active in the winter transfer window adding several players after seeing many others leave the team. As Wilcox said Saturday, it's part of college football in 2023 and there's no problem being good at being able to evaluate and add transfer talent.

So far, it looks like nearly all the moves made by the staff to bring in new players will pay off.

Injuries have slowed a couple of the players down, but by and large the group figures to make an impact as a whole.

The defensive side of the ball, in particular, could end up seeing several new faces contribute by the time the fall arrives. Linebackers David Reese (Florida) and Sergio Allen (Clemson) spent a significant amount of time with the first unit during the spring while defensive back Nohl Williams (UNLV) proved to be one of the top playmakers in the secondary with multiple interceptions over the course of 15 practices.

Offensively, Sam Jackson V (TCU) is the current favorite to land the starting quarterback job while Byron Cardwell (Oregon) looked like an ideal compliment to star running back Jaydn Ott before an injury slowed him down late in the spring.

The Bears have already added one player through the transfer portal this spring, two-time All-Mountain West safety Patrick McMorris, and should remain active in their pursuit of more talent at several positions including quarterback, receiver and offensive line especially.

What the spring showed is that Cal is off to a good start in rebuilding its roster for the 2023 season.