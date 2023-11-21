SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — From the outside looking, it appeared that Cal would be in great position to earn a tournament victory this week during its first set of games away from Haas Pavilion. The Bears (2-3) headed into the SoCal Challenge at JSerra High School in San Juan Capistrano as the participating program with the most notoriety. The only one from a high-major conference with several players who have experience playing at that level.

The Bears were not the hottest team, however. After dropping a tough matchup against Montana State last week, Mark Madsen's squad entered its matchup against undefeated UTEP (5-0) knowing it had a number of things to work on — all while shorthanded.

The Miners went into Monday night's late tipoff at The Pavilion having averaged just over 100 points through their first four games.

It turned into quite the battle ending with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from UTEP guard Tae Hardy to send the Bears into Wednesday night's consolation game. The 75-72 game was briefly looking like it was headed for overtime after Jalen Cone knocked down one of his three 3-pointers with under 6 seconds left on the clock.

A defensive breakdown left Hardy open in the corner and he knocked down the shot to end the night for the Bears around 12:35 p.m.

Here are some things we learned about the Bears in their second consecutive loss late Monday night.