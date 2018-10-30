GoldenBearReport.com

On Tuesday night at 7:00 PM, Cal men’s basketball will host Cal State East Bay in an exhibition game. Even though it is a tune up to their regular season opener in China on November 9th against Yale, there are still some things to keep an eye on.

Injury Notes:

G Juhwan Harris-Dyson (hand) - is day to day

F Jacobi Gordon (achilles) - had a flareup and didn't practice last Thursday, but is expected to be ready to go

Starting five

On Thursday, Cal head coach Wyking Jones told the media that he wasn’t yet sure what direction he was going to go with the starting lineup:

“I don’t know yet. I don’t know yet. It’s because I could go a couple of different ways. I could go with Justice at the 4, I could go with Justice at the 3, I could go with Grant at the 4, and so I kinda let practice dictate that. And so today you all saw Justice at the 3 and Grant at the 4. But I could also go with Justice at the 4, so we’ll see how practice goes for the rest of the week and I’ll make a determination on Monday.”

The real question for Jones is whether or not he should use a small ball lineup that puts sophomore Justice Sueing at the power forward spot or if he should roll with a more traditional lineup that features Sueing at the small forward position instead. What we do know is that Andre Kelly, Grant Anticevich, and Connor Vanover will be getting a lot of minutes regardless. My guess is we’ll see a combination of different lineups, but what Jones decides to start with should give us an early feel of which lineup he prefers.

Trace's Note

During the open practice last Thursday, with Harris-Dyson out, the starting group saw Matt Bradley at the 3, with Sueing at the 4, and Kelly at the 5. It's not a particularly big group, but this is the game to try it during. Bradley's built like the human personification of a freight train, and his scoring ability may land him in the starting lineup for now.

The Paris Austin effect

With junior Paris Austin slated to be the starting point guard, Cal has a true point guard running the offense, something they didn’t really have last year. Tuesday’s game should give us a glimpse of what his impact will be and how he’ll improve the lives of those around him. The main player to keep an eye on in this regard is Darius McNeill, who had to play a lot of point guard last year as a freshman. With Austin on the floor, McNeill will be able to play his more natural position of shooting guard, which should free him up for more open shots on the perimeter.

Trace's Note

McNeill will be the backup point guard, per Jones, as the Bears' staff will need to play around with rotations to make that work. It'll help if Harris-Dyson is ready to go there to take some of those minutes at the two guard position.

Freshman jitters

Bradley, Kelly, and Vanover all seemed pretty comfortable in Thursday’s practice, but as Allen Iverson famously once pointed out, practice is not the same as a game. Even though it’s an exhibition, this will be the first time the freshmen will play in front of a live crowd at Haas Pavilion. It’ll be interesting to see how long it takes them to find their groove.

Overall coaching philosophy

In this game, we’ll get the chance to see what types of schemes Jones wants to run on both ends of the floor with a smaller, quicker group than a year ago. On offense, the main thing to look for is how often Jones relies on their perimeter shooting and penetrating from the wing positions. On defense, the main thing to look for will be how aggressive they are in forcing turnovers and getting out in the fast break.

Trace's Note:

One of the biggest focuses we saw during last Thursday's practice was continuous movement, communication, and getting out to the shooters on defense. It'd be surprising for them to completely go to 2-3 zone the entire game, but they'll likely run a lot of it to see what still needs working out. Jones said last Thursday that one main point they were driving home with Sueing was that he should gamble less, and he did that. Year two in the same system for a lot of these guys should mean defensive growth. While tonight may not be the night to see anything groundbreaking, it's a night for the Bears to work out the kinks before heading off to China later this week