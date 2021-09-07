What to Know: Cal vs. TCU
Cal (0-1) takes on TCU (1-0) in a highly anticipated follow-up to the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl, one of the most celebrated contests of the modern era of college football.
Here's everything to know moving toward the contest.
TV, Time, and Radio Info
Cal and TCU will start at 12:30 Pacific Time (2:30 local) on ESPNU, with radio coverage in the Bay Area on KGO 810.
What's the Spread?
Cal is currently a 9.5 point underdog to TCU, with an O/U of 49 per scoresandodds.com
Game Week Schedule
Cal will have their normal media availability with head coach Justin Wilcox later today around noon, with junior offensive lineman Matthew Cindric and sixth-year defensive back Josh Drayden joining him. Other players and position coaches will speak to media by request.
Coordinators Bill Musgrave and Peter Sirmon will speak to the media via Zoom Wednesday around noon, while Wilcox will speak to media again Wednesday night around 6 PM, his final press appearance of the week.
The Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience will record on Wednesday afternoon, and will be up slightly after recording.
Notes of Note
- This is only the second matchup between Cal and TCU all-time, with the sole matchup being the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl
- It will be the third time Cal has played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, as the Bears played twice in the Armed Forces Bowl, with two wins over Air Force in 2007 and 2015.
- Cal last played a power five opponent on the road in 2019, where the Bears took down Ole Miss 28-20. Cal has won their last four true road games against Power Five teams, with the most recent loss coming in 2012 to Ohio State. Cal's most recent win over a Big-12 team came in 2016, a 50-43 win over Texas.
Weather Outlook
Saturday in Fort Worth is projected to be sunny with a high of 97 degrees.
Top Storylines
- After a loss to Nevada after Cal held a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, Cal will be looking for answers to keep their effectiveness up. The run game had its moments for the Bears, as Cal running backs combined for over 7.5 yards per carry. They'll face a physically bigger front this week in TCU
- Unlike last Saturday, TCU will run the ball more frequently, with a solid stable of running backs and a quarterback more able to run in Max Duggan. Cal did hold Nevada under 3 yards per carry, but will get to use some of their bigger fronts against a relatively bigger TCU offense.
- TCU rolled over FCS Duquense 45-3, with ten different players catching passes and ten different players carrying the ball. There's going to be some variety in the Horned Frogs game plan, and Cal will have to figure out which players TCU will use more of in what should be a closer contest.