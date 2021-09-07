What to Know: Cal vs. TCU

Here's everything to know moving toward the contest.

Cal (0-1) takes on TCU (1-0) in a highly anticipated follow-up to the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl, one of the most celebrated contests of the modern era of college football.

TV, Time, and Radio Info

Cal and TCU will start at 12:30 Pacific Time (2:30 local) on ESPNU, with radio coverage in the Bay Area on KGO 810.

What's the Spread?

Cal is currently a 9.5 point underdog to TCU, with an O/U of 49 per scoresandodds.com

Game Week Schedule

Cal will have their normal media availability with head coach Justin Wilcox later today around noon, with junior offensive lineman Matthew Cindric and sixth-year defensive back Josh Drayden joining him. Other players and position coaches will speak to media by request.

Coordinators Bill Musgrave and Peter Sirmon will speak to the media via Zoom Wednesday around noon, while Wilcox will speak to media again Wednesday night around 6 PM, his final press appearance of the week.

The Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience will record on Wednesday afternoon, and will be up slightly after recording.



Notes of Note

- This is only the second matchup between Cal and TCU all-time, with the sole matchup being the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl

- It will be the third time Cal has played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, as the Bears played twice in the Armed Forces Bowl, with two wins over Air Force in 2007 and 2015.

- Cal last played a power five opponent on the road in 2019, where the Bears took down Ole Miss 28-20. Cal has won their last four true road games against Power Five teams, with the most recent loss coming in 2012 to Ohio State. Cal's most recent win over a Big-12 team came in 2016, a 50-43 win over Texas.