In this two part article, we’ll take a closer pre-season look (and again after camp begins, undoubtedly) at the odds of such a breakout, because a lot of things both inside and outside of the program have to align before enthusiasm and hard work can turn into Cal’s first 10 win season in a decade.

There’s a lot of enthusiasm around the Cal football team and to some outside prognosticators that this could be a breakout, sneaky conference contending year for the Bears, who return the most starters in the Pac-12, as well as arguably the best quarterback in the Pac-12 North.

I’ve also added key indicators for staff turnover, acknowledging that while these are not necessarily dealbreakers for any of these teams, they are an additional hurdle for each of these teams that Cal does not necessarily have.

Most of the discussion so far externally has revolved around Washington and Oregon, but the case is generally true across the conference.

The Ducks, on the other hand, lost Justin Herbert and four mainstays on the offensive line (two of whom were NFL draft picks), as well as Troy Dye as the leader of the defense, and are down to just nine returning starters. The situation for Oregon is only almost as bad as Washington’s -- Connelly’s data shows the Ducks, who have a new OC of their own in Joe Moorhead, only have to make up for 66% of last year’s production.

In the case of Washington, new OC John Donovan will be tasked with replacing roughly 70% of their offensive production , according to Bill Connelly’s calculations, a number that factors in heavily the departures of Jacob Eason, Hunter Bryant, Myles Bryant, and Salvon Ahmed. There is slightly less turnover on the defensive side of the ball, where the Huskies remain strong, but as we know well, the defense has rarely been the issue in the Petersen-Lake era.

Conference Favorites In Flux - Any argument that Cal might seriously challenge Oregon and Washington usually revolves around the amount of returning starters the Bears will bring back, while simultaneously pointing out the losses the Ducks and Huskies are both facing. In years where there is significant quarterback turnover across the conference, it is a significant advantage not to be replacing yours (more on that later), or most of your personnel in general.

Even Year Schedule - As long as the conference hierarchy remains as it is -- with Oregon and Washington in control of the North -- any serious ten win endeavor by the Bears will have its best chance of success in even numbered seasons, when they get both of those teams to come to Berkeley. A bonus: even years also mean home dates with Stanford and UCLA as well -- if the Bears are ever to move above their station, so to speak, sweeping both in-state rivals at home is a requirement.

We’ll look first at the external factors that have come together:

* A majority of this figure is due to Evan Weaver’s graduation, as well as the prolific ball-hawking of Jaylinn Hawkins and Ashtyn Davis. The Bears are pretty much fine and well stocked on the defensive side of the ball.

A caveat:

- Chase Garbers needs to stay healthy

This caveat could be said about a few positions, but it’s particularly true here -- the Bears have reasonable depth almost everywhere at this point for the first time in Justin Wilcox’s tenure in Berkeley. Garbers, who never lost a game he finished last year, staying healthy and producing at the level he closed 2019 at are paramount to the Bears success.

In research for this article, we looked at a team that broke out in 2019 that was relatively similar in national stature to Cal, Minnesota. Quarterback play was a massive reason why, as Tanner Morgan gave the Gophers some stability at the position that they lacked the year prior. Morgan’s numbers compare similarly to Garbers’ final four full games (Ole Miss, Stanford, UCLA, Illinois) when stretched over a full season.

Morgan (13 games played): 66% completion, 3253 yards, 30 TDs, 7 INTs

Garbers: (four games projected to 12): 65.6% completion, 3432 yards, 30 TDs, 6 INTs

A lot of similarities there, and while there’s an argument to be made that if the Bears could get this level of production from any quarterback, it’d lead to break out, no one has proven they can do that over a multi-game stretch other that Garbers. He’s the most important piece for the Bears going into 2020.

The Turnover Margin

After a 2018 where the offense turned the ball over a whopping 31 times, the Cal offense turned things back around to turn the ball over 13 times, which tied for a season-low in Cal history. The Cal defense was unable to #take nearly as often, seeing their turnover totals drop from 27 in 2018 to 16 last season

Turnovers have a large luck component, as Justin Wilcox has said multiple times that if there’s a drill that is guaranteed to force turnovers, they’d do it everyday. Craig Woodson was noted by the rest of the Cal secondary as making multiple picks throughout bowl preparation, and he could help the Bears in that turnaround, as they lost 23 total interceptions of career production.

A comparison here is Baylor, who went 11-3, with a loss in the Big-12 title game, forcing 30 turnovers and turning the ball over 19 times.

Points per Game/Point Differential

There’s multiple ways to win a football game. Cal has done most of them under Justin Wilcox, not limited to:

- After a fire, in poor air quality, destroying a top 10 team

- Winning on Sunday morning

- Winning without an offensive touchdown

- Last second victories

What there haven’t been on a consistent basis are double digit wins where the Bears didn’t have to hold on to a lead late. Against FBS teams, Cal has had 8 of those over Justin Wilcox’s tenure. The penchant for playing close games led to a negative point differential in 2019, as the Bears had two games in losses to USC and Utah that outweighed their wins.

Cal in 2019: 21.23 points per game vs. 21.92 points allowed per game.

Teams in a similar profile to Cal, in Minnesota, Baylor, and Iowa had these differentials

Minn (2019): 34.1 ppg vs. 22.5 ppg allowed

Baylor (2019): 33.6 ppg vs. 19.8 ppg allowed

Iowa (2019): 25.8 ppg vs. 14.6 ppg allowed

It isn’t a matter of winning, it’s how you’re winning that shows the growth into the kind of team Cal is aiming to be, and continuing to win by slim margins isn’t sustainable.

Offensive Line

If you’re looking at a purely numbers perspective of where a big gain can be made, it’s in the 46 sacks that the Bears allowed a year ago. This number can be misleading, as it isn’t all on the offensive line. Some of it can be traced back to injury, and some of it to quarterbacks holding the ball too long or scrambling to try to make something happen, with the North Texas and Oregon State games (15 sacks combined) as the most glaring examples.

The health of this group is one thing, but there’s effectiveness to come into play as well. Cal allowed 90 tackles for loss a year ago. This isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker (Baylor allowed 93 tackles for loss a year ago), but when Chris Brown’s median yards per carry often was two yards, that points toward needing better performance out of the group up front.

The silver lining here is that the Bears have a veteran offensive line group and some revamped run schemes (as well as a new coach in Angus McClure). Questions remain as to whether that will be enough.

The Margins

There’s a handful of areas where the Bears struggled in 2019 that are places that need to see improvement.

Special teams

- In particular on the placekicking side, Greg Thomas was 3-7 between 30-39 yards. Cal’s opponents were 7-9 from this distance

- Steven Coutts had a down year, averaging 39 yards per punt after averaging 41.5 yards per punt in 2018

Cal will replace both guys, with Dario Longhetto likely taking up the placekicking duties and Jamieson Sheahan taking over at punter. Both come with question marks, as Longhetto hasn’t been the placekicker in a game (he has punted) and Sheahan hasn’t punted in an American football game before (he has in Australian rules football).

Receiving

- Cal’s leader in receiving touchdowns was Chris Brown Jr., with four. The most touchdowns by a receiver in the Justin Wilcox era was six in 2017 by Jordan Veasy. The wide receiver position has to contribute more in 2020, though the Bears did suffer from injuries at the position (to Kekoa Crawford, Nikko Remigio, and Jeremiah Hawkins among others) in 2019.

Wideout is an area where the Bears have depth in 2020, with everyone except Jordan Duncan (and potentially Ricky Walker III, who is in the transfer portal) returning and five scholarship wideouts in for the 2020 class. If there’s a year for them to contribute, it’s now.

A Plays per Game Disparity

One final thing that jumps out from Cal’s stats in 2019 is the plays disparity. Over 13 games, Cal ran 104 fewer plays (eight per game) than their opponents. Again, this isn’t always an issue if you’re a team that scores quickly, gets ahead and can limit opposing teams on a per play basis. That isn’t how Cal played a year ago and the Bears are likely to lean more towards the conservative side when it comes to clock management.

Admittedly, it comes down to playing better in the ways that fit the roster. For this Cal team, the roster tends toward a downhill running attack with Chris Brown, deep play action off of that running game, a defense that can effectively utilize its versatile pieces to limit big plays, and the use of functional depth throughout the special teams units. This is as good of a year as any for the Bears to get to the next level.