Wednesday Notes: Wilcox, Garbers, and Injury Updates

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox and starting quarterback Chase Garbers spoke to media Wednesday night. Wilcox, after noting that OLB Kuony Deng would be reevalutated Thursday, said that the captain would not be with them for the Washington game, but didn't have a timetable set for his return.

"Kuony will not be going this weekend," Wilcox said."In terms of the time, it's hard for us to say quite yet, based on what the doctors and Kuony have discussed, and what they've shared with us, but he won't be going this weekend."

Defensive lineman Aaron Maldonado will not be back for Cal this week either. Maldonado is still working back from an injury suffered last fall that kept him out of the 2020 season.

"I'd call it doubtful probably right now," Wilcox said, "that's where we would classify Aaron."

In place of Deng, Cal will continue to play Braxten Croteau and Marqez Bimage at his OLB spot, with some situational reps for Orin Patu thrown in. Croteau started against Sac State, started two games in 2020, and will likely start again.

"Braxten has played a fair amount for us in recent years," Wilcox said. "He's a physical guy, he plays physical at the point of attack. We love Braxten, he plays extremely hard. Marqez got some reps, and he's new in the system, but he's got a really good motor, plays extremely hard, and he's got some power. We're going to continue to work those guys, obviously Cam, we'd like Orin Patu to continue to develop and find a role, then there's some young players we're working with, the freshmen, Myles Williams and Iele (Ieremia)