Defense has been the calling card for this California team in 2018, as is Justin Wilcox's forte. He showed it against his old boss, as Cal took down Chris Petersen's Washington squad, the first home win over the Huskies since 2008.

It wasn't pretty, as the Bears gained only 242 yards on offense. They scored on two of three red-zone attempts, both field goals. They had one explosive play. But defense saved the day, as Evan Weaver, a native of the state of Washington, made a season deciding play.

Washington decided to give their local QB, Jake Haener (Monte Vista), a shot in the third quarter as Jake Browning was having a less than great day. Haener dropped back on a third down, saw Andre Baccellia over the middle, but didn't see Weaver. Weaver took it, and went on a mad dash toward the end zone, tapping the ball on the pylon to finish the play and getting the Bears' sole touchdown.

And that was that for the Bears, who had the help of two Greg Thomas field goals in the first half to get to the final 12-10 score.

The final offensive drive, while it was far from a good performance, got the job done for the group. Pat Laird made two fantastic plays to keep drives alive, with two first downs, one on a contested catch for a first down. Laird then converted a 2nd and 4 after Petersen burned his final timeout. The Bears burned the next 1:28, with Garbers taking delayed knee to end the game. Grit is a cliché, but the final drive was emblematic of that.