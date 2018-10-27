Weaver's Pick Six Spur Bears to 12-10 Upset over 15th Ranked Washington
Defense has been the calling card for this California team in 2018, as is Justin Wilcox's forte. He showed it against his old boss, as Cal took down Chris Petersen's Washington squad, the first home win over the Huskies since 2008.
It wasn't pretty, as the Bears gained only 242 yards on offense. They scored on two of three red-zone attempts, both field goals. They had one explosive play. But defense saved the day, as Evan Weaver, a native of the state of Washington, made a season deciding play.
Washington decided to give their local QB, Jake Haener (Monte Vista), a shot in the third quarter as Jake Browning was having a less than great day. Haener dropped back on a third down, saw Andre Baccellia over the middle, but didn't see Weaver. Weaver took it, and went on a mad dash toward the end zone, tapping the ball on the pylon to finish the play and getting the Bears' sole touchdown.
And that was that for the Bears, who had the help of two Greg Thomas field goals in the first half to get to the final 12-10 score.
The final offensive drive, while it was far from a good performance, got the job done for the group. Pat Laird made two fantastic plays to keep drives alive, with two first downs, one on a contested catch for a first down. Laird then converted a 2nd and 4 after Petersen burned his final timeout. The Bears burned the next 1:28, with Garbers taking delayed knee to end the game. Grit is a cliché, but the final drive was emblematic of that.
Final Stats as Justin Wilcox pulls a Darth Vader on his old boss. The learner has become the master pic.twitter.com/Bi1sP6ptCk— Cal Rivals (@CalRivals) October 28, 2018
Thoughts, Observations, and Stats
Final Statistical Leaders
Chase Garbers: 16-23, 153 yards
Patrick Laird: 22 carries for 83 yards
Vic Wharton: 5 receptions for 45 yards
Evan Weaver: 11 tackles (8 solo), 1 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU
Alex Funches: 4 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFLs
Three Categories
Explosive Plays (plays of 15+ yards): Cal: 4, Washington: 5 (Small UW win)
3rd down conversions: Cal 6-16, UW 4-13 (Small Cal Win)
Turnovers Forced: Cal 2, UW 0 (Cal win)
Observations
Yards Per Play: UW, 4.3, Cal, 4.0
- Brandon McIlwain finished with a less than auspicious stat-line. 1-1 for -2 yards, along with 4 carries for 6 yards. Washington noticeable loaded the box for him on 2nd downs, something that Beau Baldwin has to correct moving forward.
- Ray Hudson had the sole 20+ yard play for the Bears, coming on a pseudo-Pop pass leading to the first Cal field goal. Just a nice play design to get him open in space.
- Cal's defense held Washington to 2.8 yards per carry, with 62 of the 91 yards allowed going to Kamari Pleasant. Otherwise, the run defense was very successful, with 6 tackles for loss against the UW run game.
- Cal won the time of possession battle, 33:13 to 26:47
- It was the first game since North Carolina where Cal didn't turn the ball over.
- Tevin Paul got the start at the OLB spot instead of Evan Rambo, as Washington went big to start with two tight ends
- Washington had nearly half of their yardage in the first half, 122 out of the 250
- It's Cal's first win over a ranked team this year, first since the upset of number 8 Washington State a year ago on Friday the 13th
- It was also the Hall of Fame induction day at Memorial Stadium, as Cal's all-time leading receiver (by yardage) Geoff McArthur was inducted into the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame. Aaron Rodgers' favorite target had this to say about his former teammate, Burl Toler and Wilcox (who coached while he was there):
"I have so much faith in those guys to get this program back to the prestigious level," McArthur said, "I just hope everyone can ride the wave, and stick it out, because those two, they're special guys and their heart is in it."