Watchlist Season: Nikko Remigio on Hornung Watchlist

In the midst of watchlist season, Cal has another representative on a watchlist. This week, it's Nikko Remigio, who made the list for the Paul Hornung Award. The award is given out to the most versatile player in college football, and Remigio is one of 57 players chosen to be on the list (one of five Pac-12 representatives)

Remigio, a fourth-year wideout from Orange, CA, has been the Bears primary punt returner in addition to one of the starting wide receivers for the past two seasons. Remigio also added kick returner duties to his plate in 2020, something he's likely to continue with in 2021. Remigio had two return touchdowns in 2020 called back due to penalties against Oregon State, one kick and one punt.

For his career so far, Remigio has played in 25 games with 12 starts at wide receiver, with 59 receptions for 665 yards and 5 TDs, with 34 punt returns for 274 yards and three kick returns for 55 yards. His longest punt return came against Idaho State in 2018, where he had a 46 yard return that set up a short touchdown in the Bears 45-23 win.

Remigio is set to start at one of the receiver positions again for the Bears in 2021, either at the Z-receiver spot or in the slot depending on what personnel Cal starts a game in. His performance against Oregon, a 6 reception, 81 yard and 1 TD day, played a big part in the Bears upsetting the eventual Pac-12 champions. Remigio's 28 yard TD reception, along with a 4th and 3 conversion, made the difference in a 21-17 win. Remigio made the Hornung Honor Roll for his performance in that game.

Fall camp starts next Friday, August 6th for the Bears.