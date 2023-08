Burl Toler III has a deeper group of receivers this fall at Cal, and he's working to put the pieces together now through six days of practice for the Bears. Tuesday, he met with reporters to discuss some of the standout performers so far and give his overview of the receiver unit as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

He also sheds some light on his own thoughts about the Pac-12's recent changes having been part of the conference as both a player and coach.

Watch the full post-practice media session from Tuesday below: