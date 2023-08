RELATED: Day 4 training camp notebook

Linebacker Sergio Allen (Clemson) and receiver Brian Hightower (Illinois) are two of the transfers Cal brought in over the winter. Both newcomers have had several months to acclimate to their new team, and now both are poised to contribute in the upcoming season.

We caught up with both players after Sunday's practice as the Bears wrapped up Day 4 of training camp.

Watch their full one-on-one interviews with Golden Bear Report below: