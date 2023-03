The pieces of Cal's offense are beginning to come into place now through the first full week of spring under the new coaching staff on that side of the ball. It was a productive week of action for the offense led by running back Jaydn Ott. The second-year back took some time to speak with reporters after the Bears' first scrimmage Saturday.

Also, hear from offensive lineman Brayden Rohme who has been a mainstay at left tackle through the first five practices. He spoke with us about the development of the offense, his new coach Mike Bloesch and much more.

Watch his full interview below.