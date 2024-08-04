WATCH: QB coach Sterlin Gilbert, Cal players talk after Day 4 of camp
Cal returned to the field from a day off for Day 4 of training camp on Sunday, and there was plenty of intensity on both sides of the ball. The offense continues to progress under first-year coordinator Mike Bloesch and quarterback coach Sterlin Gilbert.
Sunday, Gilbert spoke with reporters about his group of quarterbacks so far in camp, the progression of the offense and more.
In addition to Gilbert, quarterback Chandler Rogers, freshman receiver Trevor Rogers and defensive lineman T.J. Bollers all spoke with reporters at the banner after Day 4 of practice. Watch each of those media sessions below:
The Bears will rely on several newcomers this fall, and two of the key players to join the team this offseason are UC Davis transfer linebacker and Notre Dame transfer receiver Tobias Merriweather.
We caught up with both players, who have both flashed in camp already, for one-on-one interviews after Sunday's practice.
Watch those interviews below:
